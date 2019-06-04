Lisa Murkowski : Murkowski Commends Commitment to Alaska LNG Project

06.04.19

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, today released the following statement after the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC) announced a funding agreement to help complete the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) permitting process for the Alaska LNG project.

'This is a welcome announcement and an important step for the Alaska LNG project, as they can now have confidence they have the resources to complete the FERC process,' Murkowski said. 'I appreciate this commitment and urge all involved parties to work closely with FERC to complete final permit review as soon as possible.'

Two companies - ExxonMobil and BP - will each contribute $10 million toward the completion of the Alaska LNG project's FERC permitting process.

The Alaska LNG Project is an integrated pipeline project that includes a treatment facility on the North Slope of Alaska, an 800-mile long pipeline, five off-take points for natural gas for in-state residential and commercial use, and a liquefaction facility at tidewater. It is the nation's largest energy infrastructure project in planning and permitting.

Murkowski is the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

