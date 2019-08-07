Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Lisa Murkowski : Murkowski, Sullivan Lead Senate Effort to Establish Offshore Revenue Sharing for Alaska

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 03:50pm EDT
08.07.19

U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, both R-Alaska, along with Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., John Kennedy, R-La., Doug Jones, D-Ala., and Roger Wicker, R-Miss., recently introduced new legislation to facilitate the equitable sharing of revenues from energy production in the nation's Outer Continental Shelf.

The bill, entitled the Conservation of America's Shoreline Terrain and Aquatic Life (COASTAL) Act, includes a title written by Murkowski and Sullivan to establish a revenue sharing program specific to Alaska to provide parity with other onshore and offshore development around the country. This program will provide resources to mitigate the impacts and infrastructure needs of development while providing benefits to the State, coastal political subdivisions, individual communities, and institutions of higher education.

'Revenue sharing has been a longstanding priority for many Alaskans and remains a matter of both fairness and parity for us,' Murkowski said. 'We have significant offshore resources, the willingness and ability to responsibly produce them, and it is time to institute a framework that acknowledges our important role. I believe this bill is a strong starting point for a new dialogue and appreciate my colleagues' support for including Alaska within it.'

'Considering the vast offshore resources available in Alaska, it is critical that we continue making strides towards responsible resource development while protecting the environment and the livelihoods of Alaskans,' Sullivan said. 'This bill is a positive step in working towards a system where Alaskans receive their fair share of revenues and support for our coastal communities. I look forward to working with my colleagues as we seek to recognize the essential role that coastal states play in development offshore.'

The Alaska Outer Continental Shelf contains an estimated 27.3 billion barrels of oil and 131.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Under current law, however, Alaska would not receive any revenue from the development of those resources, outside of the nearshore areas designated under Section 8(g) of the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act.

Four Gulf Coast states - Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas - currently receive a 37.5 percent share of revenues from energy produced in federal waters. The COASTAL Act increases that share to 50 percent, in line with the nearly 50 percent of revenues that most states receive from energy produced onshore on federal land. Alaska would likewise receive a 50 percent share of offshore revenues, with further allocations and uses delineated in the bill.

Murkowski is chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.


Disclaimer

Lisa Murkowski published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 19:49:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:50pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Releases Fiscal Year 2019 Caseload Statistics
PU
03:50pLISA MURKOWSKI : Murkowski, Sullivan Lead Senate Effort to Establish Offshore Revenue Sharing for Alaska
PU
03:41pS&P 500 bounces back from early lows; Nasdaq higher
RE
03:39pWARREN BUFFETT : Hedge fund investor Tarrant, who bet with Warren Buffett, dies
RE
03:38pU.K. Steps Up Efforts for a Trade Deal With U.S.
DJ
03:38pFed's Evans Says Trade Headwinds Could Justify Additional Rate Cuts -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:10pAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Farmers Need Quick Resolution to China Standstill
PU
03:08pU.S. government contractors get first look at Huawei ban
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SoftBank says Vision Fund 2 could start investing soon, bags big gains on first
2Cobalt, Africa setbacks shrink Glencore's first-half profit
3BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Statement re Share Price Movement
4PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
5BAYER AG : Bayer, Lanxess Shares Jump on Joint-Venture Sale Announcement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group