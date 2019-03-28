Lisa Novak Joins data.world as Head of Talent

AUSTIN, Texas, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world today announced that Lisa Novak has joined as the company’s Head of Talent to lead recruiting and human resources functions. At data.world, Lisa is responsible for expanding teams across the organization through its exciting growth phase. A longtime Austinite, Lisa was drawn to data.world by the company’s mission-based culture and the leadership team’s proven track record of success.



“I’m excited to join the data.world team and enthusiastic to play a role in continuing to build the smartest and most committed team in Austin,” said Lisa. “I’ve spent many years in fast-paced, high-tech start-ups, and this may be the most talented group of entrepreneurs I’ve ever worked with together under one roof. Our goal is to go out and recruit great people who are both exceptionally skilled and thrilled to engage with a company culture that’s outwardly creating the model for ethical, effective, modern data teamwork.”

Lisa is a strategic partner and agent of growth with a focus on culture, talent management, and recruiting. She has over 20 years' experience staffing for the technology industry in the Austin market. Prior to joining data.world, she led the extensive and rapid growth of companies including SigmaTel, Brooktree, and RenewData, and helped create positive and motivated cultures in the organizations she's served.

“I’m very proud to announce that Lisa is joining us as Head of Talent,” said Brett Hurt, co-founder and CEO of data.world. “This is a huge recruiting year for data.world as we’ve found our product-market fit in the enterprise. data.world and our modern catalog for data and analysis is a new category of software, much like our former efforts at Bazaarvoice and Coremetrics helped create new categories before. We also built a world-class internal recruiting team at Bazaarvoice, and Lisa is the best leader to do the same at data.world.”

Moving forward, Lisa will focus on filling positions across the sales, product development, and business development departments, while ensuring that data.world’s internal culture and in-house expertise act as a model for enterprises looking to build data-driven cultures. data.world has been named to the Austin Business Journal’s Best Places to Work list every year since the company’s founding.

About data.world

data.world is the modern catalog for data and analysis. It activates your hidden data workforce, multiplies data's value, and creates a data-driven culture—faster. The enterprise platform brings together people of all roles, backgrounds, and skills to collaborate using the tools they already love. The data.world knowledge graph, built on patented technology, keeps data linked to everything people need to find, understand, and use it. As a result, your data and analysis are more discoverable, trustworthy, and reusable.

data.world is also home to the world's largest collaborative data community and a co-creator of the Manifesto for Data Practices , a modern approach to data teamwork. data.world is an Austin-based Certified B Corporation. We are hiring!

