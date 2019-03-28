Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lisa Novak Joins data.world as Head of Talent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 10:01am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world today announced that Lisa Novak has joined as the company’s Head of Talent to lead recruiting and human resources functions. At data.world, Lisa is responsible for expanding teams across the organization through its exciting growth phase. A longtime Austinite, Lisa was drawn to data.world by the company’s mission-based culture and the leadership team’s proven track record of success.

“I’m excited to join the data.world team and enthusiastic to play a role in continuing to build the smartest and most committed team in Austin,” said Lisa. “I’ve spent many years in fast-paced, high-tech start-ups, and this may be the most talented group of entrepreneurs I’ve ever worked with together under one roof. Our goal is to go out and recruit great people who are both exceptionally skilled and thrilled to engage with a company culture that’s outwardly creating the model for ethical, effective, modern data teamwork.”

Lisa is a strategic partner and agent of growth with a focus on culture, talent management, and recruiting. She has over 20 years' experience staffing for the technology industry in the Austin market. Prior to joining data.world, she led the extensive and rapid growth of companies including SigmaTel, Brooktree, and RenewData, and helped create positive and motivated cultures in the organizations she's served.

“I’m very proud to announce that Lisa is joining us as Head of Talent,” said Brett Hurt, co-founder and CEO of data.world. “This is a huge recruiting year for data.world as we’ve found our product-market fit in the enterprise. data.world and our modern catalog for data and analysis is a new category of software, much like our former efforts at Bazaarvoice and Coremetrics helped create new categories before. We also built a world-class internal recruiting team at Bazaarvoice, and Lisa is the best leader to do the same at data.world.”

Moving forward, Lisa will focus on filling positions across the sales, product development, and business development departments, while ensuring that data.world’s internal culture and in-house expertise act as a model for enterprises looking to build data-driven cultures.  data.world has been named to the Austin Business Journal’s Best Places to Work list every year since the company’s founding.

About data.world
data.world is the modern catalog for data and analysis. It activates your hidden data workforce, multiplies data's value, and creates a data-driven culture—faster. The enterprise platform brings together people of all roles, backgrounds, and skills to collaborate using the tools they already love. The data.world knowledge graph, built on patented technology, keeps data linked to everything people need to find, understand, and use it. As a result, your data and analysis are more discoverable, trustworthy, and reusable.

data.world is also home to the world's largest collaborative data community and a co-creator of the Manifesto for Data Practices, a modern approach to data teamwork. data.world is an Austin-based Certified B Corporation. We are hiring!

Media Contact:
Drew Knapp
dknapp@hudsoncutler.com
(540) 315-0774

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aEPAM : Hilti's Campaign Management Platform, Developed by EPAM, Wins 2019 Adobe Experience Maker Award
PU
10:16aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : EUR/USD Depressed By Downtrend Resistance As Doom And Gloom Dominate
PU
10:16aLAKELAND BANCORP : Bank Makes Donation to United Way of Northern NJ
PU
10:16aGENERAL MILLS : Helping food banks achieve zero hunger
PU
10:16aDAIMLER : Geely Deepen Bond With Electric City-Car Venture -- Update
DJ
10:16aUNILUMIN : Event technology provider Abcomrents acquires Rentfusion
AQ
10:16aTORONTO DOMINION BANK : The 4% Mortgage Is Back
DJ
10:16aFACTUAL DATA : ® Announces Credit Integration with Maxwell
BU
10:15aBARCLAYS : Second ex Barclays banker convicted in London Euribor re-trial
RE
10:15aCNH INDUSTRIAL : HEULIEZ BUS receives largest order to date for its newly launched electric citybuses
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares sag after U.S. jury verdict in Roundup cancer trial
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : bondholders back restructuring in blow to bid hopes
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
4SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Raided in Russia Probe
5EASYJET : Passengers stranded after Iceland's WOW air collapses

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.