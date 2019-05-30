Log in
Lisa Weinstein Appointed as New President and CEO of Signal

05/30/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

CHICAGO, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signal (www.signal.co), the leading SaaS provider of data onboarding and real-time identity resolution, today announced that Lisa Weinstein has joined the company as President and Chief Executive Officer. Weinstein will be based in Signal’s Chicago headquarters and will succeed Mike Sands, who will become Executive Chairman and remain an officer of the company. Weinstein, a seasoned technology and marketing executive with deep industry knowledge, will lead the company’s operations and growth in the burgeoning identity resolution market.

Weinstein was previously the CEO of Curiosity.com, a leading digital media company dedicated to inspiring its worldwide audience to learn something new every day. Prior to Curiosity.com, Weinstein served as CEO of Engine Media, the global media services operating unit of the Engine Group. She also served as President of Global Digital, Data & Analytics, at Starcom MediaVest Group (SMG), and for more than a decade she held US and global executive leadership roles within GroupM and Mindshare.

“Identity resolution has become critical to brands looking to foster and nurture direct connections with consumers,” said Lisa Weinstein, newly-appointed CEO of Signal. “Signal is extremely well positioned to continue redefining how brands own and operationalize identity-based marketing. I am eager and excited to join the company and accelerate the ongoing evolution of data-driven marketing.” 

Weinstein has earned numerous accolades including the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Hall of Achievement, Advertising Age and Crain's Chicago Business 40 under 40, Advertising Age Media Maven, Advertising Women of New York's Women Changing the Game, iMedia 25 Innovators, Adweek Media All-Star and Broadcasting & Cable Next Wave of Leaders.

Weinstein has served on Google's Global Media Council, Twitter's Client Council, Forbes Executive Women's Board, AAF Board of Directors and the IAB Agency Advisory Board, among others.

About Signal
Signal is the leading SaaS provider of data onboarding and real-time identity resolution. Signal’s technology platform empowers people-based marketers to enhance their customer experience by providing relevance across all channels, regardless of place or time.

For more information, please visit: www.signal.co and follow Signal on LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Ben Billingsley
Broadsheet Communications for Signal
ben@broadsheetcomms.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
