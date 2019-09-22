Lisi : MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO POSSIBLE ACQUISITION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA AUTOMOBILE NEW RETAIL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

中國汽 車新零售（控 股）有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 526)

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO

POSSIBLE ACQUISITION

This announcement is made by China Automobile New Retail (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis to update the market about the business development of the Group.

THE MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to

announce that on 20 September 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and one of the existing shareholders (the "Potential Vendor") of 北京滾雷電子商務有限公司 (literally

translated as Beijing Gunlie E-commerce Company Limited) (the "Target Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Target Group"), which is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), entered into a memorandum of understanding (the "MOU"). Pursuant to the MOU, the Company intends to acquire, and the Potential Vendor intends to sell, not less than 51 percent of the entire equity interest of the Target Company (the "Possible Acquisition"). The Potential Vendor is independent of the Company, its connected persons and their respective associates.

INFORMATION ON THE TARGET GROUP

The Target Group is principally engaged in the business of procuring and importing foreign brand cars into the PRC automobile market. It provides a one-stop service package including car model selection, procurement, warehouse, logistics, financing, 3C certification, and customs clearance and inspection.