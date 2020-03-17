Lisi : MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO THE POTENTIAL DISPOSAL

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the shares or other securities of the Company.

CHINA AUTOMOBILE NEW RETAIL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

中國汽 車新零售（控 股）有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 526)

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO

THE POTENTIAL DISPOSAL

This announcement is made by China Automobile New Retail (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

THE MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that on 17 March 2020 (after trading hours), the Company and Mr Li Lixin, one of the Directors of the Company (the "Potential Purchaser", together with the Company, the "Parties"), entered into a memorandum of understanding (the "MOU").

THE POTENTIAL DISPOSAL

Pursuant to the MOU, the Company intends to dispose of, and the Potential Purchaser intends to acquire, certain equity interest in a subsidiary of the Group engaged in the operation of supermarkets and the wholesale of wine and electrical appliances (the "Potential Disposal").