Lisi : NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
09/03/2019 | 06:17pm EDT
CHINA AUTOMOBILE NEW RETAIL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
中國汽 車新零售（控 股）有限公司
(Formerly known as Lisi Group (Holdings) Limited利時集團(控股)有限公司 ) (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 526)
NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting of China Automobile New Retail (Holdings) Limited (中國汽車新零售（控股）有限公司) ("Company") will be held at Suite 2418, 24/F, Jardine House, 1 Connaught Place, Central, Hong Kong on
27 September 2019 at 3:00 p.m. for the following purposes:
To receive and consider the audited financial statements and the reports of the directors ("Directors") and auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019.
(a) To re-elect Mr Cheng Jianhe as executive Director;
To re-elect Ms Cheng Weihong as non-executive Director;
To re-elect Mr Shin Yick Fabian as independent non-executive Director;
To re-elect Mr Kwong Kwan Tong as independent non-executive Director;
To authorize the board of Directors to fix the remunerations of the Directors.
To appoint KPMG as the Company's auditor until the conclusion of the forthcoming annual general meeting and to authorise the board of Directors to fix their remuneration.
As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions:
4. "THAT
subject to paragraph (c), the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such power be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the approval in paragraph (a) shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such power after the end of the Relevant Period;
the aggregate number of shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a), otherwise than pursuant to a Rights Issue (as defined below) or the exercise of the subscription rights under the share option scheme of the Company, shall not exceed 20 per cent of the aggregate number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and
for the purposes of this resolution:
"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earlier of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the bye-laws of the Company ("Bye-laws") or any applicable laws to be held; and
the revocation or variation of this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting; and
"Rights Issue" means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of shares on the register of members of the Company on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares (subject to such exclusion or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in any territory outside Hong Kong)."
"THAT
the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all powers of the Company to purchase its own shares, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the aggregate number of shares of the Company purchased by the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) during the Relevant Period shall not exceed 10 per cent of the aggregate number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of this resolution and the said approval be limited accordingly; and
for the purposes of this resolution:
"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earlier of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Bye-laws or any applicable laws to be held; and
the revocation or variation of this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting."
"THAT conditional upon resolution no. 5 above being passed, the aggregate number of shares in the capital of the Company which are repurchased by the Company under the authority granted to the Directors as mentioned in resolution no. 5 above shall be added to the aggregate number of shares that may be allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the Directors pursuant to resolution no. 4 above."
By Order of the Board
CHINA AUTOMOBILE NEW RETAIL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Li Lixin
Chairman
Date: 4 September 2019
Notes:
A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting convened by the above notice is entitled to appoint one or, if he is the holder of two or more shares, more than one proxy to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
To be valid, the form of proxy together with a power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of such power or authority must be deposited with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited of Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
Completion and return of the accompanying form of proxy will not preclude members of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting or any adjournment thereof should they so wish.
In order to attend the AGM, all transfers of Shares, accompanied by the relevant share certificates and transfer forms, must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited of Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 24 September 2019.
As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises Mr Li Lixin (Chairman), Mr Tong Shiping, Mr Cheng Jianhe and Ms Jin Yaxue being executive Directors, Ms Cheng Weihong being non-executive Director, Mr He Chengying, Mr Cheung Kiu Cho Vincent, Mr Shin Yick Fabian and Mr Kwong Kwan Tong being independent non-executive Directors.
