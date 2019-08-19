Log in
Lissiah Hundley Joins DiversityInc as Head of Strategic Partnerships & Client Fulfillment

08/19/2019 | 12:41pm EDT

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DiversityInc is pleased to announce the appointment of Lissiah Hundley as Head of Strategic Partnerships & Client Fulfillment. She joins DiversityInc after nearly two decades of experience in the sector. Ms. Hundley will be based in Atlanta and will report to Carolynn Johnson, the company's Chief Executive Officer.

"We are delighted that Lissiah brings her extensive experience developing and implementing partner and client management to our company," said Carolynn Johnson, DiversityInc's CEO.  "DiversityInc has been fortunate to attract talent from a variety of sectors and Lissiah will be a great asset to our leadership team."

Ms. Hundley joins DiversityInc after a distinguished career as Vice President, Enterprise Diversity & Inclusion, Wells Fargo; Enterprise Diversity and Inclusion Strategist, Cox Enterprises; and Vice President, Workforce Diversity & Inclusion, University Relations, Military Hiring, Comcast. She also serves as a board member for the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential.

"I have been a fan of DiversityInc for many years and I am honored to join an organization that has supported my work and growth as a diversity and inclusion leader," said Ms. Hundley. "Being able to partner with companies as they strive for excellence in diversity has me excited and energized as I tackle this new opportunity."

Ms. Hundley received her bachelor's of arts degree from St. Mary's University and studied at the University of Texas and St. Mary's Law where she obtained a juris doctorate with a focus on employment law.

About DiversityInc

Founded in 1998, DiversityInc's mission is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity.

DiversityInc is the dominant "diversity" publication with more web traffic and social media reach than Black Enterprise, Working Mother, Hispanic Business, Diversity Executive, Diversity Journal and Diversity Woman. The company publishes two websites, DiversityInc.com and the by-subscription management website, DiversityInc Best Practices.

The company produces at least three diversity events every year:  the DiversityInc Top 50 announcement in the spring, Women of Color and Their Allies event, and a best practices event in the fall. The spring event draws nearly 1,000 guests from more than 300 companies.

Contact:
Gilda Squire
917-952-7340
gildasquire@verizon.net

Lissiah Hundley, DiversityInc's new Head of Strategic Partnerships and Client Fulfillment

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lissiah-hundley-joins-diversityinc-as-head-of-strategic-partnerships--client-fulfillment-300903665.html

SOURCE DiversityInc


© PRNewswire 2019
