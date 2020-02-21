List of 3 proposals approved by DFPD under the "New Scheme for extending financial assistance to sugar mills for enhancement and augmentation of ethanol production capacity" notified on 08.03.2019.

|
List-II<_o3a_p>
List of 3 proposals approved by DFPD under the "New Scheme for extending financial assistance to sugar mills for enhancement and augmentation of ethanol producitoncapacity" notified on 08.03.2019.(In continuation to the 85 proposals approved earlier under Ethanol Scheme notified on 08.03.2019)<_o3a_p>
Proposals accorded conditional approval<_o3a_p>
Proposals for New distillery<_o3a_p>
SI No.<_o3a_p>
Name of Sugar Mill<_o3a_p>
State<_o3a_p>
Maximum loan amount recommended (in Cr. Rs.)<_o3a_p>
Capacity of proposed new distillery (in KLPD)<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
M/s NCS Sugars Ltd, Dist-Bobbili, Andhra Pradesh<_o3a_p>
Andhra Pradesh<_o3a_p>
195.36<_o3a_p>
New distillery of 240<_o3a_p>
2<_o3a_p>
M/s BhavaniKhandsari Sugars Ltd, Dist-Bidar, Karnataka<_o3a_p>
Karnataka<_o3a_p>
58.92<_o3a_p>
New distillery of 60<_o3a_p>
3<_o3a_p>
M/s ShriSantShiromaniMarutiMaharajSSK Ltd, Distt. Latur, Maharashtra<_o3a_p>
Maharshtra<_o3a_p>
64.24<_o3a_p>
New distillery of 60<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Total<_o3a_p>
318.52<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>