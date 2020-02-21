Log in
List of 3 proposals approved by DFPD under the "New Scheme for extending financial assistance to sugar mills for enhancement and augmentation of ethanol production capacity" notified on 08.03.2019.

02/21/2020 | 02:37am EST

List-II<_o3a_p>

List of 3 proposals approved by DFPD under the "New Scheme for extending financial assistance to sugar mills for enhancement and augmentation of ethanol producitoncapacity" notified on 08.03.2019.(In continuation to the 85 proposals approved earlier under Ethanol Scheme notified on 08.03.2019)<_o3a_p>

Proposals accorded conditional approval<_o3a_p>

Proposals for New distillery<_o3a_p>

SI No.<_o3a_p>

Name of Sugar Mill<_o3a_p>

State<_o3a_p>

Maximum loan amount recommended (in Cr. Rs.)<_o3a_p>

Capacity of proposed new distillery (in KLPD)<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

M/s NCS Sugars Ltd, Dist-Bobbili, Andhra Pradesh<_o3a_p>

Andhra Pradesh<_o3a_p>

195.36<_o3a_p>

New distillery of 240<_o3a_p>

2<_o3a_p>

M/s BhavaniKhandsari Sugars Ltd, Dist-Bidar, Karnataka<_o3a_p>

Karnataka<_o3a_p>

58.92<_o3a_p>

New distillery of 60<_o3a_p>

3<_o3a_p>

M/s ShriSantShiromaniMarutiMaharajSSK Ltd, Distt. Latur, Maharashtra<_o3a_p>

Maharshtra<_o3a_p>

64.24<_o3a_p>

New distillery of 60<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Total<_o3a_p>

318.52<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

Department of Food and Public Distribution of the Republic of India published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 07:36:05 UTC
