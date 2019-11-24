Log in
List of 65 Inch TV Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Early Sharp, Sony, TCL, Samsung & Vizio 4K TV Deals Researched by Consumer Walk

11/24/2019 | 01:00pm EST

Comparison of the best early Black Friday 65 inch TV deals for 2019, including Sony, Vizio, TCL, Sharp and Samsung smart TV savings

Early 65-inch TV Black Friday 2019 deals are underway. The online sales team at Consumer Walk have compared the best early Samsung, TCL, Vizio, Sharp and Sony smart 4K TV deals for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.

Best 65 Inch TV deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday sale page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

When buying a 65 inch TV, Samsung and TCL are the top brands that come to mind. Samsung offers a wide range of 65 inch TV models that are equipped with HDR technology and smart TV features. These devices also offer sharp and crisp colors while delivering high-definition audio and video. These TVs are available on both Amazon and Walmart. Sharp also has 4K TVs among its wide range of products.

Does Walmart offer Black Friday deals? During this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale shoppers can expect to find the most attractive deals on Amazon and Walmart.

Amazon reported that during the first nine hours of their Black Friday 2018 sale, Amazon customers bought more than one million toys and 700,000 fashion items. Amazon offered free shipping on nearly every deal during the holiday season last year, which resulted in hundreds of millions of sales in the US alone.

Generating almost 132 million online visits, Walmart posted solid figures during last year’s Black Friday. The big-box retailer maximized its extensive store footprint to encourage click-and-collect purchases during the sale period.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
