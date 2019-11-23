Log in
List of Black Friday 2019 DNA Testing Kit Deals: Top Early Ancestry & 23andMe Deals Researched by The Consumer Post

11/23/2019

Check out the top early DNA testing kits deals for Black Friday 2019, featuring 23andMe & AncestryDNA kit sales

In search of the best DNA kit deals for Black Friday 2019? Deals researchers at The Consumer Post have found the best early savings on popular DNA kits from AncestryDNA and 23andMe. Links to the best live deals are listed below.

Best DNA deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Using accurate DNA testing kits are essential in discovering more about the past, present, and future of a person. Ancestry DNA kits have an average accuracy rate of 99 percent. The company 23andMe follows quality standards like using CAP-accredited labs, genotyping, and well-tested systems that provide ancient estimates down to 0.1 percent.

Do Amazon and Walmart offer Black Friday deals? The biggest deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday are usually offered by Amazon and Walmart.

Amazon stated that in 2018 over one million toys and 700,000 fashion items were sold during the first nine hours of their Black Friday deals going live. Amazon delivers new deals daily in addition to the thousands of discounted products already available during their Black Friday sales.

Last year, Walmart’s online sales increased by at least 23% year-on-year during the Thanksgiving shopping holidays. Amazon also fared well with a 25% increase in revenue during the same period (Edison Trends).

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
