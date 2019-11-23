Log in
List of Black Friday 2019 Generator Deals: Top Early Honda, Generac & Portable Generator Deals Researched by Spending Lab

11/23/2019 | 10:01am EST

Save on generator deals during Black Friday 2019 with our up-to-date guide to the best early Generac, Honda & portable generator deals

Compare the best early generator Black Friday 2019 deals and sales. Links to the top early savings on Honda & Generac portable generators are shown below and have been rounded up by Black Friday experts at Spending Lab.

Best Generator deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Homes and offices that require uninterrupted power benefit tremendously from having a portable generator at the ready. Typical inverter generators from well-recognized brands such as Honda and Generac can produce enough electricity to power essential appliances including refrigerators, air conditioning units, furnaces, and lighting systems. Modern backup generators are designed to be more environmentally-friendly and energy-efficient while also being easier to operate.

What time do Black Friday sales begin at Walmart and Amazon? Black Friday falls on the 29th November this year and Cyber Monday falls on the 2nd of December.

Normally Amazon’s deals begin at the start of November and continue to run throughout the month, culminating during Black Friday deals week which extends into early December this year. Walmart also gives shoppers an early opportunity to enjoy holiday savings with an Early Deals Drop on October 25. Kitchen appliances, sporting goods, toys, gaming accessories and more are available at a considerable discount. Although Walmart usually launches their Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving night (November 28), the retailer often starts making Black Friday deals available online the night before (November 27).

Shoppers can take advantage of Black Friday savings until Cyber Monday. Amazon takes it a step further than other big box retailers by stretching Cyber Monday to last another week.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
