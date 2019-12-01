Log in
List of Cyber Monday Monitor Deals for 2019: Latest 4K, 144Hz & Curved Gaming & Computer Monitor Deals Rated by Spending Lab

12/01/2019

A review of the best computer & gaming monitor Cyber Monday 2019 deals right now, featuring the top ASUS, Samsung, LG, Acer, HP & G-SYNC 4K gaming monitor sales

All the best ultrawide and curved 4K monitor deals for Cyber Monday 2019 are being listed on this page. The team of deal trackers at Spending Lab are updating their list of the top G-SYNC, Samsung, ASUS, Acer and LG computer and gaming monitor deals regularly. Find links to the latest deals below.

Best Monitor deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Most computer monitors that are coming out in the market today are 4K monitors with a refresh rate of 144Hz. This has become the base standard for gamers. Added options would be curved and ultrawide versions to accommodate visual gameplay. Samsung is a leader in terms of making quality monitors. NVIDIA is also popular for its G SYNC monitors. Acer has the basic K2 monitors and the more expensive Predator units. The same is true for ASUS, HP, and LG- companies that compete in the desktop gaming monitor category.

Are there still Cyber Monday sales this year? In recent years, retailers have started offering more online deals on the Monday after Black Friday, resulting in the Cyber Monday craze. Special deals and additional promotions are often introduced on Cyber Monday to retain shopper excitement.

Cyber Monday 2018 broke all online spending records in the US with estimated sales of $7.9 billion.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
