List of DNA Testing Kit Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top Ancestry & 23andMe DNA Deals Researched by Spending Lab

12/02/2019 | 02:41am EST

Save on Ancestry and 23andMe deals for Cyber Monday 2019 with our review of the best DNA testing kits and family history savings for shoppers

What are the top Cyber Monday DNA kit deals for 2019? Deals experts at Spending Lab have compared savings on Ancestry and 23andMe DNA kits and are listing the best live deals below.

Best DNA test kit deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

AncestryDNA and 23andMe are the pioneering providers of DNA testing kits. They provide a DNA testing service that is lauded to be an innovative way to learn one’s ancestral history and to trace one’s genealogy tree. Their DNA testing kits are able to examine a person’s autosomal DNA which then determines ethnicity and family relations up to the 7th generation. Aside from DNA testing, 23andMe also offers basic health screening as an added service.

Do Cyber Monday deals differ from Black Friday deals? Cyber Monday marks the last day of Black Friday sales and sees retailers offering attractive online deals, especially on high-ticket electronics items and tech gadgets.

Amazon and Walmart accounted for a combined 82.5% of the big box retailer market on Cyber Monday last year.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
