List of Fitbit Versa, Charge, Alta HR & Flex Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top Fitbit Deals Researched by The Consumer Post

12/01/2019 | 11:01am EST

The Consumer Post reviews the best Fitbit deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Save on the Versa 2, Versa Lite, Flex, Blaze, Charge 2, Charge 3 & Alta HR watch & activity trackers

The best Fitbit deals for Cyber Monday 2019 have been rounded up by the team at The Consumer Post. Links to the popular Versa smartwatch series deals are listed below.

Best Fitbit deals:

Save up to 75% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Versa 2, Charge 3 & more top-rated activity tracker

Save up to $60 on Fitbit Versa 2, Ionic & more Fitbit models - check the full range of Fitbit activity trackers, smartwatches & smart scales on sale until end of 12/2 at the Fitbit online store

Save up to 43% on a wide range of Fitbit Versa, Ionic, Charge, Alta & Surge activity trackers & smartwatches at Amazon

$50 off the Fitbit Charge 3 & Versa 2 now at Fitbit.com - deal valid until 12/2

Save up to $50 on the brand new Fitbit Versa 2 - check the latest deals on the Versa 2 and Versa 2 Special Edition smartwatches at Walmart

Save up to $60 on the Fitbit Versa Lite - at Walmart

Save up to $50 on Fitbit Versa 2, Versa & Versa Lite smartwatches at Amazon

$50 off the Fitbit Charge 3 now - limited time deal available at Amazon

Save up to $38 on the Fitbit Charge 2 at Amazon

Save up to $45 on the Fitbit Alta HR activity tracker - on sale now at Amazon

Save up to $100 on Fitbit Ionic smartwatch - at Walmart

Save up to 30% on the Fitbit Inspire HR - this fitness tracker with a heart rate monitor is on sale at Walmart

Save on Fitbit Aria smart scales - check the latest deals available on Fitbit Aria 2 & Aria Air smart scales at Amazon

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Instead of installing fitness apps on your phone, a Fitbit watch comes highly recommended. It efficiently keeps track of time, weight, and activities altogether. The significant difference among its Versa Series - Versa, Versa 2, and Versa Lite - is the battery life. Same goes between Charge 2 and Charge 3, with the latter having the longest battery life and being swim-proof as well. Other models include the Alta HR, Blaze, Flex and Ace.

How are Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals different? Cyber Monday takes place straight after Black Friday and sees retailers offering new online deals and further price drops on a wide array of items. Some of the best discounts are available on tech gadgets, electronics, and appliances.

Around 82% of all Cyber Monday revenue last year was generated by Amazon and Walmart.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


