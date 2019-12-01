Log in
List of HP Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top Laptop, PC & Monitor Deals Researched by Retail Egg

12/01/2019 | 07:41am EST

Our round-up of the best HP deals for Cyber Monday 2019, featuring HP laptops, desktops, PCs, monitors and Chromebook deals

Here’s a list of all the best HP Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including HP Envy, Pavilion, Spectre x360 and Omen gaming laptops & PCs rounded up by online sales specialists at Retail Egg.

Best HP deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Over the last few years, HP has been rolling out the best laptops and desktops in the market. Their series of Ultrabooks from the Spectre, Envy and Pavilion line redefines portability. Mostly running on Windows 10, their Ultrabooks include the latest version of the HP Spectre x360 which has been lauded as one of the best ultraportable two-in-ones available in the market today. HP also houses the Chromebook line which features the handy and user-friendly Chrome OS which has been very popular with educators and students. Aside from these, HP also maintains a dedicated laptop and desktop line for gaming. HP’s Omen line houses some of the most impressive laptops and desktops equipped with the best gaming rigs for every gaming enthusiast.

What does Cyber Monday bring to shoppers? To make the most of the post-Thanksgiving shopping frenzy, online retailers extend their Black Friday sales until Cyber Monday. Holiday shoppers can take advantage of deep discounts on a wide selection of products including appliances, electronics and home products.

Mega retailers Amazon and Walmart garnered 82.5% of online sales made on Cyber Monday last year.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
