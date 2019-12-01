List of HP Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top Laptop, PC & Monitor Deals Researched by Retail Egg

Here’s a list of all the best HP Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including HP Envy, Pavilion, Spectre x360 and Omen gaming laptops & PCs rounded up by online sales specialists at Retail Egg.
Best HP deals:
Save up to $400 on HP's top-rated Omen series gaming computers at HP.com - including discounts on top-rated high-performance HP Omen laptops and desktops
Save up to $250 on top-rated HP Envy laptops and desktop computers at HP.com - featuring many versions like the All-In-One desktop, the Envy x360 and Envy x2
Save up to $400 on the top-rated HP Spectre X360 laptop at HP.com
Save up to 52% on HP monitors at HP.com - including savings on best-selling IPS & LED Backlit monitors
Save up to $700 on HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptops - at Walmart
Save up to $600 on HP Omen & Pavilion gaming PCs and laptops - at Walmart
Save up to 40% on HP Chromebooks - check the latest deals on HP Chromebook 11, 14 & X360 at Walmart
Save up to 63% off on HP laptops, desktops, monitors and tablets at HP.com - including sales on Spectre x360 convertible laptops, Omen gaming PCs, HP Envy laptops, Chromebook laptops and more
Save up to 60% on a wide range of HP laptops, PCs, monitors & printers at Walmart
Save up to $200 on a wide range of HP computers, laptops and desktops at Amazon - find deals on popular laptop ranges including Spectre x360, Envy, Chromebook and pavilion laptops as well as the top-rated Omen gaming computer series
Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Over the last few years, HP has been rolling out the best laptops and desktops in the market. Their series of Ultrabooks from the Spectre, Envy and Pavilion line redefines portability. Mostly running on Windows 10, their Ultrabooks include the latest version of the HP Spectre x360 which has been lauded as one of the best ultraportable two-in-ones available in the market today. HP also houses the Chromebook line which features the handy and user-friendly Chrome OS which has been very popular with educators and students. Aside from these, HP also maintains a dedicated laptop and desktop line for gaming. HP’s Omen line houses some of the most impressive laptops and desktops equipped with the best gaming rigs for every gaming enthusiast.
What does Cyber Monday bring to shoppers? To make the most of the post-Thanksgiving shopping frenzy, online retailers extend their Black Friday sales until Cyber Monday. Holiday shoppers can take advantage of deep discounts on a wide selection of products including appliances, electronics and home products.
Mega retailers Amazon and Walmart garnered 82.5% of online sales made on Cyber Monday last year.
