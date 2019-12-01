Log in
List of Hoverboard & Electric Scooter Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top Segway, Razor, GOTRAX & Walmart Hoverboard Deals Researched by Spending Lab

12/01/2019 | 10:51am EST

Here’s a list of the best hoverboard Cyber Monday 2019 deals available right now, including self balancing scooters and hoverboard go kart conversion set sales

Compare all the best hoverboard deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Experts at Spending Lab have found the best Razor, GOTRAX and Segway hoverboard and self balancing scooter deals and are listing them below.

Best Hoverboard deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Contrary to public perception, hoverboards aren’t just a trend; they’re here to stay for a long time. These self balancing scooters are popular because they’re environment-friendly, portable, and they provide convenience. From the time the hoverboard was introduced until now, Walmart has remained consistent in offering the best hoverboards in town. The Segway features a 10mph speed, 14-mile battery range, and safety controls. The Razor Hovertrax uses EverBalance technology with a smart battery management system. Hoverboard Go Kart, or the HoverGoKart, is a hoverboard and go kart in one. The GoTrax hoverboard is also an excellent choice.

Do prices still drop significantly on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday. Historically, retailers focus more on online deals for electronics, appliances and best-selling products during Cyber Monday.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
