List of Instant Pot Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top 3 qt, 6 qt & 8 qt Instant Pot Deals Researched by Spending Lab

Compare Instant Pot Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals and save now on Lux & Duo series Instant Pots

What are the top Black Friday & Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals for 2019? Deals experts at Spending Lab have compared savings on the top rated Duo60 model and more and are listing the best live deals below.

Best Instant Pot deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Instant Pot has risen in popularity for their quality multi cookers which feature numerous cooking functions. The Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 is best for slow cooking and offers 8 quart and 6 qt options for preparing portions to share. The Instant Pot DUO60 has 14 built-in programs plus a yogurt making setting. The Instant Pot Duo Plus can also sterilize baby toys and bottles.

What percentage discounts can be found on Black Friday? Shoppers have access to a number of deals offered online and in-store starting the day after Thanksgiving. On average, items from electronics to kitchen supplies can be discounted by at least 20% from Black Friday through to the next Monday.

The dominance of online shopping as the preferred shopping option becomes more evident on Black Friday. Adobe Analytics reports that the online sales for 2018’s Black Friday reached $6.22 billion, a 23.6% increase from the preceding year’s sales.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191128005099/en/