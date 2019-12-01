Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

List of Lenovo Yoga, Smart Display & ThinkPad Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top Lenovo Deals Researched by The Consumer Post

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 07:31am EST

Here’s a review of the top Lenovo deals for Cyber Monday 2019, including savings on Lenovo ThinkPad laptops, Smart Display devices, Yoga 920 tablets and ThinkBook and ThinkCenter computers

In search of the best Lenovo deals for Cyber Monday 2019? Deals researchers at The Consumer Post have found the best savings on Lenovo Smart Display, Yoga 2-in-1 and ThinkPad laptops, tablets and devices. Links to the best live deals are listed below.

Best Lenovo deals:

Save up to $300 on Lenovo laptops, desktops, monitors and smart displays at Walmart - deals available on Lenovo ideapads & gaming laptops

Save up to 67% on a wide range of Lenovo laptops, computers & tablets at Amazon - check for price updates on popular series like the Lenovo premium 2-in-1 PCs, the Lenovo ThinkPad, Thinkbook and ThinkCenter computers as well as Smart Display devices

Save up to 40% on Lenovo Yoga laptops - click the link for the latest prices on top-rated Lenovo Yoga 920 & more Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 devices at Walmart

Save up to $410 on a wide range of Lenovo ThinkPad laptops at Amazon

Save up to $1,339 on Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 touchscreen laptops at Amazon - the Yoga family includes the Yoga 920 and combines innovative AI features powered by 8th Gen Intel Core processing with sleek designs

Save up to 40% on select Lenovo PCs, laptops & tablets at the Lenovo online store - check for the latest deals on Lenovo Yoga & ThinkPad laptops & 2-in-1 devices

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. We recommend checking Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Lenovo is one of the largest computer brands in the world, with an extensive selection of PCs, tablets and convertible laptops. The Lenovo Smart Display is designed to look like a tablet but is used mainly as a Google Assistant device. The Lenovo Yoga 920 is one of the top models from the 2-in-1 Yoga line with 16GB RAM and Active Pen support. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is enterprise-ready and highly durable.

Are Cyber Monday deals different to Black Friday deals? Following Black Friday, Cyber Monday falls three days later and is when the majority of retailers culminate their post-Thanksgiving sales. Holiday shoppers can take advantage of heavy price reductions on electronics, gadgets and appliances during this shopping period.

The amount of revenue generated during Cyber Monday 2018 totalled $7.9 billion, as reported by Adobe Analytics.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:41aLIST OF TOP MAKITA, RYOBI, CRAFTSMAN & BOSCH CYBER MONDAY 2019 TOOLS DEALS : All the Best Power Tools Researched by Retail Egg
BU
08:31aCOMPARE FURNITURE CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Best Sofa, Bed, Table & Chair Savings Identified by Deal Tomato
BU
08:29aOPEC and allies may deepen oil cuts to 1.6 million bpd - Iraq
RE
08:15aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Pitches Investors on Its Health-Care Unit, a Steady Source of Cash
DJ
08:11aALL THE BEST CYBER MONDAY HUNTING & CAMPING GEAR DEALS FOR 2019 : List of Tent, Rangefinder, Bowhunting Gear Deals Rated by Spending Lab
BU
08:01aIBM WATSON HEALTH : Demonstrates Global Imaging Market Momentum
PR
07:41aLIST OF HP CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Top Laptop, PC & Monitor Deals Researched by Retail Egg
BU
07:31aLIST OF LENOVO YOGA, SMART DISPLAY & THINKPAD CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Top Lenovo Deals Researched by The Consumer Post
BU
07:28aSK China to set up $850 million fund with China's Hillhouse Capital - Korea Economic Daily
RE
07:26aLUFTHANSA : catering unit staff cancel December 2 strike - union
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BMW AG : TESLA MOVE WILL DRAW FURTHER COMPANIES INTO GERMANY: state premier
2China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times
3MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : NISSAN, RENAULT, MITSUBISHI MOTORS AGREE TO FORM NEW VENTURE FOR ADVANCED R&D:..
4Fiat Chrysler reaches tentative labor deal with United Auto Workers
5OPEC and allies may deepen oil cuts to 1.6 million bpd - Iraq

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group