List of Lenovo Yoga, Smart Display & ThinkPad Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top Lenovo Deals Researched by The Consumer Post

In search of the best Lenovo deals for Cyber Monday 2019? Deals researchers at The Consumer Post have found the best savings on Lenovo Smart Display, Yoga 2-in-1 and ThinkPad laptops, tablets and devices. Links to the best live deals are listed below.

Best Lenovo deals:

● Save up to $300 on Lenovo laptops, desktops, monitors and smart displays at Walmart - deals available on Lenovo ideapads & gaming laptops

● Save up to 67% on a wide range of Lenovo laptops, computers & tablets at Amazon - check for price updates on popular series like the Lenovo premium 2-in-1 PCs, the Lenovo ThinkPad, Thinkbook and ThinkCenter computers as well as Smart Display devices

● Save up to 40% on Lenovo Yoga laptops - click the link for the latest prices on top-rated Lenovo Yoga 920 & more Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 devices at Walmart

● Save up to $410 on a wide range of Lenovo ThinkPad laptops at Amazon

● Save up to $1,339 on Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 touchscreen laptops at Amazon - the Yoga family includes the Yoga 920 and combines innovative AI features powered by 8th Gen Intel Core processing with sleek designs

● Save up to 40% on select Lenovo PCs, laptops & tablets at the Lenovo online store - check for the latest deals on Lenovo Yoga & ThinkPad laptops & 2-in-1 devices

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. We recommend checking Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Lenovo is one of the largest computer brands in the world, with an extensive selection of PCs, tablets and convertible laptops. The Lenovo Smart Display is designed to look like a tablet but is used mainly as a Google Assistant device. The Lenovo Yoga 920 is one of the top models from the 2-in-1 Yoga line with 16GB RAM and Active Pen support. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is enterprise-ready and highly durable.

Are Cyber Monday deals different to Black Friday deals? Following Black Friday, Cyber Monday falls three days later and is when the majority of retailers culminate their post-Thanksgiving sales. Holiday shoppers can take advantage of heavy price reductions on electronics, gadgets and appliances during this shopping period.

The amount of revenue generated during Cyber Monday 2018 totalled $7.9 billion, as reported by Adobe Analytics.

