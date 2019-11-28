Log in
List of Razer Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top Razer Blade 15 Laptops, Razer Phone 2 & Gaming Peripheral Deals Researched by Consumer Walk

11/28/2019 | 11:41am EST

Sales experts review the top Black Friday & Cyber Monday Razer deals for shoppers in 2019

Find all the best Razer deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the top Razer gaming laptops, cell phones, mice, keyboards, headsets, controllers and watch deals, as reviewed and updated by the team at Consumer Walk.

Best Razer deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Razer is a familiar brand when it comes to gaming. The Razer Blade 15 is the smallest gaming laptop in the market today. Both the base and advanced model runs on 6-Core Intel® Core™ i7 and has the same size. For portable gaming, the Razer Phone 2 offers a wide array of features that includes a 1440x2560 IGZO display, Snapdragon 845 2.8GHz processor, vapor-chamber cooling system, and dual lenses.

What are the best stores for Black Friday sales? Holiday shoppers can visit Amazon and Walmart for two of the largest store-wide sales events during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

According to eMarketer, this year Amazon’s online sales are predicted to grow by 20% and reach $283 billion in total revenue, continuing to retain its top spot in the US e-commerce market. Amazon remains a top destination for the Black Friday sales season due to its effective combination of extensive product offerings, convenient shopping experience and expansive gift guides.

Black Friday was also a big success for Walmart, as it received 132 million online visitors throughout the entire shopping holiday season last year.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

 


© Business Wire 2019
