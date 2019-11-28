Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

List of Sony, Panasonic & Fujifilm Mirrorless Camera Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Top Mirrorless Camera Deals Researched by Spending Lab

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 10:01am EST

Sales experts review the top Black Friday & Cyber Monday mirrorless cameras, lenses, kits and bundle deals for shoppers in 2019

All the best mirrorless camera deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 are being listed on this page. The team of deal trackers at Spending Lab are updating their list of the top Panasonic Lumix, Fujifilm X, Sony Alpha, Nikon and Canon mirrorless camera deals regularly. Find links to the latest deals below.

Best Mirrorless Camera deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Mirrorless cameras have started to become options for professional use although they are most popular among beginners. The Fujifilm X-T30 is a smaller and cheaper alternative to the flagship Fujifilm X-T3 yet already features 4K video. The Panasonic Lumix GX80 is also compact though it has a micro four thirds sensor. The Sony Alpha a6500 doesn’t have a full-frame sensor and still can perform as well as the Sony A7R II.

Will Black Friday 2019 last more than a single day? This year’s Black Friday is on November 29th and Cyber Monday is on December 2nd.

For Amazon, Black Friday takes over the entire month of November, starting with a ‘Countdown to Black Friday’ which usually begins early in November. Holiday offers are launched in greater frequency by the time Black Friday Deals Week gets underway, lasting until early December. Consumers can also start their holiday shopping at Walmart earlier than in previous years. Walmart launches their Early Deals Drop on October 25 with special offers on a wide variety of products. Online shoppers are typically able to enjoy Walmart’s Black Friday sale from November 27th. On the evening of Thanksgiving Day, November 28th, in-store deals are normally made available at thousands of Walmart stores across the US.

Most big-box retailers make their Black Friday deals available until Cyber Monday, although Amazon further adds an extra week, continuing the promotion as Cyber Monday Deals Week.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:59aGOGL - Declaration of options
AQ
10:58aPHILIPPOS NAKAS S A : xxx
PU
10:58aWHAT WE'RE THANKFUL FOR : The Solar ITC
PU
10:58aGOGL – Declaration of options
GL
10:55aGLENCORE : Grain trader Louis Dreyfus to cut costs in ongoing overhaul
RE
10:55aBAYWA : is in final negotiations with an investor on its admission as new shareholder at the level of BayWa r.e.
EQ
10:54aROBERT LOUIS-DREYFUS : A turbulent decade for grain trader Louis Dreyfus and its owner
RE
10:53aBRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announcement 9793/2019 (no English translation available)
PU
10:53aNASDAQ : DELÅRSRAPPORT JANUARI – SEPTEMBER 2019
PU
10:53aNETCALL : EU showcases citizen-led projects for local development
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Hong Kong Listing Boosts Alibaba Stock
2SHENZHEN GOODIX TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : China's major shareholders sell A-shares, pressuring markets
3JAPAN EXCHANGE : Sosei Heptares announces that the COPD treatment Ultibro Breezhaler has been included in t..
4RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : Departing Remy Cointreau CEO cautious on Hong Kong after weak first half
5PORR AG : Q3/19: PORR AG with high order backlog and updated guidance for 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group