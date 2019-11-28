List of Sony, Panasonic & Fujifilm Mirrorless Camera Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Top Mirrorless Camera Deals Researched by Spending Lab

Sales experts review the top Black Friday & Cyber Monday mirrorless cameras, lenses, kits and bundle deals for shoppers in 2019

All the best mirrorless camera deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 are being listed on this page.

Best Mirrorless Camera deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time.

Mirrorless cameras have started to become options for professional use although they are most popular among beginners. The Fujifilm X-T30 is a smaller and cheaper alternative to the flagship Fujifilm X-T3 yet already features 4K video. The Panasonic Lumix GX80 is also compact though it has a micro four thirds sensor. The Sony Alpha a6500 doesn’t have a full-frame sensor and still can perform as well as the Sony A7R II.

Will Black Friday 2019 last more than a single day? This year’s Black Friday is on November 29th and Cyber Monday is on December 2nd.

For Amazon, Black Friday takes over the entire month of November, starting with a ‘Countdown to Black Friday’ which usually begins early in November. Holiday offers are launched in greater frequency by the time Black Friday Deals Week gets underway, lasting until early December. Consumers can also start their holiday shopping at Walmart earlier than in previous years. Walmart launches their Early Deals Drop on October 25 with special offers on a wide variety of products. Online shoppers are typically able to enjoy Walmart’s Black Friday sale from November 27th. On the evening of Thanksgiving Day, November 28th, in-store deals are normally made available at thousands of Walmart stores across the US.

Most big-box retailers make their Black Friday deals available until Cyber Monday, although Amazon further adds an extra week, continuing the promotion as Cyber Monday Deals Week.

