List of TV Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Early Smart, 4K, Samsung & LG TV Deals Researched by The Consumer Post

11/05/2019 | 02:12am EST

Here’s a review of the top early TV deals for Black Friday 2019, including savings on 55”, 65” & 70” 4K & Smart TVs

In search of the best Black Friday TV deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at The Consumer Post have reviewed the top early Black Friday 4K, Smart TV, Samsung & LG TV deals at Amazon, Walmart and other retailers.

Best TV deals:

Save up to $1000 on highly rated Smart TV models at Amazon - check live prices on 55 inch, 65 inch & 70 inch smart TVs from LG, Sony, Toshiba, TCL & other top brands

Save up to $1304 on a wide range of 55”, 65” & 70” 4K TVs at Amazon - save on bestselling flat and curved screen LED TVs with Ultra HD and HDR video quality and smart TV features

Save up to 45% on Samsung TVs at Amazon.com - check live prices on top-rated Samsung QLED 8K and 4K TVs, Premium UHD models & The Frame TV

Save on Apple TV & Apple TV 4K - at B&H.com

Save $502.01 on the LG Nano 8 Series 65" 4K UHD Smart LED TV - this 2019 model is on sale at Amazon

Save up to $800 on LG, Samsung & Sony 4K & HD TVs at B&H Photo Video

Save $902.00 on the Samsung Flat 65" 4K UHD 8 Series Smart LED TV at Amazon

Save on select LED & OLED smart TVs at Walmart.com

Black Friday sales are time limited. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Deal Drop page. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

With smart TV and 4K TV sets, consumers have more options than ever for their home entertainment system. The decision to buy a 65 inch, 55 inch or 70 inch television depends on the distance from the sofa. Electronics giant Samsung has a large selection of models to meet every size demand and can be easily purchased from Walmart Amazon.

What can shoppers expect for Black Friday deals? Every year, retailers nationwide offer time-limited deals during Black Friday. The Balance, a personal finance website, reports that retailers give on average a 20 percent in-store discount on products while online shoppers save an average of 24 percent.

Black Friday is rapidly transitioning into a predominantly online sales event. According to accounting firm Deloitte, 50% of holiday shoppers told them that they now prefer online shopping to in-store, with only 36% saying otherwise.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019



