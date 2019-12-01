Log in
List of Top Makita, Ryobi, Craftsman & Bosch Cyber Monday 2019 Tools Deals: All the Best Power Tools Researched by Retail Egg

0
12/01/2019 | 08:41am EST

Compare the best Cyber Monday tools deals for 2019 and save on tool sets, cordless drills, drill drivers, hammer drills and more

Here’s the best tools deals for Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the best power, electric, cordless and hand tools Cyber Monday deals, as identified by the team of researchers at Retail Egg.

Best tools deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Tools are handy things to have around the home, in case of an emergency. A basic tool box or chest should have the following tool set: hammer, screwdrivers, wrenches, tape measure, pliers, utility knives, flashlight, and safety gears. Owning a tool chest with power tools is convenient as they can be used for drilling, cutting, polishing, painting, grinding, routing, and much more. Some top tool brands include Bosch, Ryobi, Acme, Craftsman and Makita, all of which sell both hand and power tools like cordless drills, drill drivers and hammer drills.

How are Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals different? Cyber Monday marks the last day of Black Friday sales and sees retailers offering attractive online deals, especially on high-ticket electronics items and tech gadgets.

Amazon noted that Cyber Monday 2018 was its biggest sales event ever at the time.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
