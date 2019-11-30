List of the Top Vitamix Deals for Cyber Monday 2019: The Latest Vitamix 750, 7500, A3500, 5200, 5300 & E310 Blender Savings Shared by Spending Lab

Cyber Monday Vitamix blender deals for 2019 are here, compare the best savings on highly rated Vitamix classic blenders, Ascent smart blenders & space saving blenders

The best Vitamix deals for Cyber Monday 2019 have been rounded up by the team at Spending Lab. Links to the top Vitamix 7500, 750, 5200, 5300 & E310 classic blender, Ascent A3500 & A2500 smart blender & space saving blender deals for shoppers this year are listed below.

Best Vitamix deals:

● Save up to $250 on new Vitamix blenders at the Vitamix Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale

● Save $60 off the Vitamix E310 Classic Blender - at the Vitamix Black Friday sale

● Save $125 off the Vitamix A3500 Blender - at the Vitamix Black Friday sale

● Save up to $250 on the Vitamix A3300 Blender - at the Vitamix Cyber Monday sale (12/2)

● Check out the full range of Vitamix blenders on sale at the Vitamix Black Friday sale - save up to $125 off new blenders and enjoy free shipping on orders over $100

● Save up to $100 on the Vitamix 5200 Standard Blender - at Vitamix.com

● Save up to 50% on Vitamix 5300 Blenders at Walmart - including deals on new and refurbished models

● Save up to $200 on top-rated Vitamix 750 blenders at Amazon

● Save up to 42% on a wide range of Vitamix blenders at Amazon - check the latest deals available on several top rated Vitamix blender models such as the 5300, 5200, 3500 & 750

● Save up to $260 on select Vitamix blenders at Walmart - check the latest prices on best-selling Vitamix 750, 5200, 5300 series blenders and enjoy discounts on new and refurbished models

Cyber Monday sales are time limited.

Vitamix blenders are used by households and businesses in the food industry. These blenders can be used to make soups, juices and even butter and doughs. The company produces Classic Blenders like the Vitamix 7500, Vitamix Professional Series 750, Vitamix 5300, and Vitamix 5200. Smart Blenders like the Vitamix A3500 and A3300 and Space Saving Blenders like the Vitamix S50.

What are Cyber Monday deals? Cyber Monday is informally named for the online deals being offered on the Monday following Black Friday. These deals are typically focused on electronics and big-ticket household appliances and are usually only available online.

Amazon dominates the Cyber Monday market amongst big box retailers, accounting for 72.1% of online sales revenue in 2018.

