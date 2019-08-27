Log in
ListReports Exonerated

08/27/2019 | 05:10pm EDT

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ListReports today announced complete victory in a multi-year federal lawsuit against Home Buyers Marketing, Inc., and its affiliate, NexGen HBM, Inc. (together, “HBM”). The Minnesota-based HBM originally filed the lawsuit in Minnesota federal court in 2016, alleging various business torts against ListReports and its individual executives. After ListReports obtained a transfer of the case to California, HBM spent the next two years pursuing a claim for damages that were allegedly “in excess of $50,000,000.00.” ListReports vigorously defended itself, refusing to pay a penny to settle claims that ListReports believed wholly lacked merit. 

In response to ListReports’ motion for dismissal through summary judgment filed earlier this month, the district court rejected HBM’s request for additional discovery, finding that “[n]othing in Plaintiffs’ declaration leads this Court to conclude that the requested discovery would create a genuine issue of material fact capable of defeating summary judgment.” The following week, HBM agreed to dismiss the case in its entirety, recovering nothing. 

“ListReports is delighted to put the distraction of the HBM lawsuit behind us,” said Ajay Shah, Co-founder and CEO of ListReports. “In our view, it was nothing more than a thinly veiled attempt by HBM to burden a new competitor.”

Shah added, “I’m proud that we chose to fight this case to the end. Our ongoing commitment to advocating for real estate agents is the foundation that fuels our company’s growth. Integrity isn’t something you shelve when you hit a roadblock. It’s something you own and build your legacy on. We are gratified to close this chapter and focus on innovative technologies to provide even better solutions for real estate professionals.”

About ListReports
More than 200,000 real estate professionals in all 50 states rely on ListReports. The four-year-old startup provides real estate professionals with the tools they need to succeed in a fast-moving, technology-centric world. ListReports is headquartered in Orange, CA. To learn more about ListReports, visit www.ListReports.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer DuBois, ListReports
Jennifer@ListReports.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
