Listen Technologies Launches Listen EVERYWHERE

BLUFFDALE, Utah, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Listen Technologies , a leading provider of assistive listening systems for 20 years, has announced the launch of Listen EVERYWHERE , its new and improved Wi-Fi product. Listen EVERYWHERE is the latest in the evolution of Listen Technologies Wi-Fi products. It replaces Audio Everywhere and features upgraded hardware, a streamlined finish and a new server with professional audio outputs.



Listen EVERYWHERE offers high-quality audio streaming and enables exceptional personal listening experiences in any venue. The professional-grade system with proprietary Listen Technologies hardware is easy to add to a venue’s existing wireless network and can accommodate thousands of users and over 50 channels. In venues featuring Listen EVERYWHERE hardware, patrons and guests can experience wireless audio streamed directly to iOS and Android smart phones and tablets via a free downloadable app.

The app can be customized to promote a venue’s brand and further enhance the user experience. When patrons and guests open the app, they will see the venue’s unique welcome message. Venues can upload ads, coupons and special promotions as well as links to menus, class notes, meeting agendas and other content. Custom labels and logos make it easy for users to find their preferred audio channels.

Listen EVERYWHERE is an affordable, low-latency solution that is ideal for houses of worship and classroom settings where ambient noise and distance can make it difficult for congregants and students to hear audio clearly. The product also can be used in indoor arenas and airports and in combination with other ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) systems such as ListenRF, ListenIR or ListenLOOP for assistive listening.

“The Listen Technologies brand is synonymous with innovation, simplicity and clarity,” said Russ Gentner , CEO of Listen Technologies. “Listen EVERYWHERE embodies each of these qualities and is the ultimate Wi-Fi streaming personal listening solution for professional audio and consumer markets.”

“The Listen EVERYWHERE product is one more way Listen Technologies is reimagining wireless listening,” said Doug Taylor, executive vice president of product management and business development, Listen Technologies. “Listen EVERYWHERE allows people to be engaged by listening to audio in their own way through their own smart device. The product also allows venues to brand the Listen EVERYWHERE app, offering a richer, more engaging experience to the user.”

Listen EVERYWHERE already has earned industry recognition. While the product was in beta testing, industry trade magazine CE Pro, in conjunction with sister sites Commercial Integrator and Security Sales & Integration, recognized Listen EVERYWHERE with an Internet of Things (IoT) Award . Winners were selected based on technological advancement, ability to integrate with other products, value and end-user and integrator benefits.

Listen EVERYWHERE is available now and extends Listen Technologies’ suite of personal listening solutions. Other Listen Technologies solutions designed to help people hear more clearly in challenging audio environments include ListenIR , ListenRF , ListenTALK and ListenLOOP .

A free upgrade is available for Audio Everywhere users to get their servers on the latest Listen EVERYWHERE software and cloud service. More information about Listen EVERYWHERE is available at www.listeneverywhere.com.

About Listen Technologies

Listen Technologies believes all people deserve to hear the world around them. The company’s assistive listening products equip users with the personalized solutions they need to listen and engage in environments where hearing is difficult, whether they are in a theme park, house of worship, tour group, theaters or other venue. Listen Technologies sets the standard for innovation as it develops products that minimize noise, distance, clashing conversations, hearing loss and other audio challenges. To learn more about how Listen Technologies provides a better way to hear the world, visit www.listentech.com .

