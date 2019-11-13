Log in
Listen Technologies Launches Navilution® Wi-Fi

11/13/2019 | 01:11pm EST

BLUFFDALE, Utah, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Listen Technologies, the leading provider of assistive listening systems for 21 years, announced the launch of Navilution® Wi-Fi, the sightseeing industry’s first affordable, plug-and-play, low latency, streaming passenger entertainment solution. Navilution® Wi-Fi makes it easy for tour operators to deliver engaging, GPS-triggered content to visitors through their smartphones.

The new product combines the power and versatility of Listen EVERYWHERE, Listen Technologies’ award-winning audio-over-Wi-Fi solution, with the precise GPS triggering of Navilution Next, a wireless tour commentary delivery system. Navilution® Wi-Fi works on tour operators’ wireless networks and enables them to offer multiple audio sources to visitors so they can listen to tour narration in different languages, no Internet required. Visitors simply download the free Listen EVERYWHERE app on their Android or iOS devices, select their preferred language and listen to automated, location-based content.

The BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) market, which is expected to reach $367 billion by 2022, presents opportunities for tour operators to differentiate themselves with mobile applications that improve tour experiences. Studies show that 98 percent of travelers bring their smartphones when they travel. Digital devices are used to plan trips, read reviews, make reservations and purchases, manage check-ins and navigate in unfamiliar places. With Navilution® Wi-Fi, tour participants can transform their devices into mobile tour guides. They can move freely on tour boats and ferries for a better view of sights without losing access to audio. Automated content is relayed by expert storytellers in clear, engaging voices that capture visitors’ attention.

“Navilution® Wi-Fi is revolutionizing the sightseeing industry with streaming, location-triggered content that educates and entertains visitors,” said Jonathan Stanley, chief experience officer and president, Listen Technologies Canada. “With Navilution® Wi-Fi, there’s no risk of tour guides having an ‘off day’ or forgetting important information during mobile tours. Navilution® Wi-Fi provides consistently compelling site-specific content in visitors’ preferred languages. Tour vehicle drivers are free to concentrate on driving, and tour operator companies can deliver exceptional sightseeing experiences visitors will remember.”

Tour operators can customize the Listen EVERYWHERE app with their logos, branded messages and promotional video, no Internet required. When Internet is available, links to special promotions, advertisements for affiliate venues and destinations can be provided.

“Listen Technologies is proud to be setting the standard in guided tours with GPS-triggered streaming content for visitors,” said Russ Gentner, CEO of Listen Technologies. “Our passion to improve life experiences through exceptional audio and engaging content extends across industries and venues – from tours of cities, historic sites and museums to houses of worship.”

Navilution® Wi-Fi is available globally through Listen Technologies and our tour team at AudioConexus. The untethered experience for destination visitors is an exciting opportunity for tour operators of every experience from vessels to buses to walking tours. 

About Listen Technologies
Venues and tour operators lose business when people struggle to hear and engage. Listen Technologies enriches lives by delivering audio directly to the individual so everyone can hear clearly and share in the same great experience. We help people listen and participate in environments where hearing is difficult, whether on a guided or self-guided tour, in a house of worship, a theme park, theater, or other venue. Our solutions provide technology and storytelling services that help venues and tour operators increase business. Our vision is to improve life’s experiences through sound by providing exceptional audio and content anytime, anywhere, on any platform. To learn more about how Listen Technologies provides a better way to hear the world, visit www.listentech.com. For more about our tour solutions, visit www.audioconexus.com.

Media Contacts:

Kim Spencer
Listen Technologies
801-542-7720
kim.spencer@listentech.com

Marybeth (McLean) Roberts
For Listen Technologies
951-553-3343
press@listentech.com

Primary Logo


