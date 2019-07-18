Log in
Listen Technologies President Maile Keone Accepted into Forbes Communications Council

07/18/2019 | 07:09pm EDT

BLUFFDALE, Utah, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Listen Technologies, a leading provider of assistive listening solutions for 21 years, announced that the company’s president, Maile Keone, has been accepted into Forbes Communications Council, an invitation-only community for executives in communications, marketing and public relations.

Keone was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Maile Keone into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Communications Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Keone has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Keone will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Keone will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I am excited to join Forbes Communications Council and collaborate with such a diverse group of industry leaders to promote the importance of effective communications,” said Keone. “I look forward to joining other members of the Council in developing content and sharing best practices that will help businesses strengthen communications with their stakeholders across all platforms.”

About Forbes Councils
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Communications Council, visit forbescommcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About Listen Technologies
A lot of venues lose business when people struggle to hear and engage with what’s happening. Listen Technologies delivers audio directly to the individual so everyone can hear clearly and share in the same great experience. We equip users with personalized assistive listening solutions to listen and engage in environments where hearing is difficult, whether they are in a theme park, house of worship, tour group, theater or other venue. To learn more about how Listen Technologies provides a better way to hear the world, visit www.listentech.com.

Media Contacts:

Kim Spencer
Listen Technologies
801-542-7720
kim.spencer@listentech.com

Marybeth (McLean) Roberts
For Listen Technologies
951-553-3343
press@listentech.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
