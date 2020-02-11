Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Listen to the Chief Scientist on energy and emissions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 11:44pm EST
Listen to the Chief Scientist on energy and emissions

12 February 2020

Australia's Chief Scientist Dr Alan Finkel today outlined a clear pathway to sustainable low-emissions energy - and gas will play a critical enabling role.

Addressing the National Press Club, Dr Finkel highlighted that renewable energy must play a greater role if Australia and the world are to cut emissions, but despite the rapid growth of wind and solar in particular, it would be decades before renewables alone can power our modern societies.

'While these technologies are being scaled up, we need an energy companion today that can react rapidly to changes in solar and wind output. An energy companion that is itself relatively low in emissions, and that only operates when needed,' Dr Finkel said, adding 'natural gas will play that critical role.'

The Chief Scientist highlighted the role that gas has played in dramatically lowering emissions from power generation in jurisdictions such as Britain and South Australia, where a shift from coal to gas had also enabled a more rapid take-up of renewable energy.

His comments follow data released by the International Energy Agency overnight that showed global emissions stabilised last year even as the world economy expanded - as emissions from electricity generation in advanced economies declined due to the expanding role of renewable sources (mainly wind and solar), fuel switching from coal to natural gas, and higher nuclear power generation.

Dr Finkel also highlighted the potential role hydrogen will play as a transport fuel, a chemical feedstock and a means to export energy between continents. The natural gas industry is well-placed to assist in the development of large-scale commercial hydrogen industry, both in using gas to produce hydrogen and using gas infrastructure to process and transport hydrogen.

Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association Chief Executive Andrew McConville said Dr Finkel's emphasis on the positive role of gas reflects the industry's own position that the fuel must be part of any orderly energy transition.

'It's important for the natural gas industry - including Australia's growing gas exports sector - to be recognised for the positive role it is and can play in the broader energy and generation debate,' Mr McConville said.

'In short, natural gas is enabling the shift to renewables and will continue to do so for decades come.

'As the global appetite for energy continues to grow, the process of substituting gas for more emissions-intensive fuels allows importing countries to satisfy growing demand and reduce emissions.

'Given our abundant natural gas resources this can be a critical and valuable Australian solution to a global challenge.'

Download PDF

Media Contact:

Matthew Doman
Mobile: 0421 888 858
Email: mdoman@appea.com.au

Disclaimer

APPEA - Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association Ltd. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 04:43:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:59pTHAI UNION PUBLIC : joins local government in hosting ‘Pan Tai Run' in Samut Sakhon
PU
11:54pGLOBALDATA : A well-directed scrappage policy will help Indian automotive market recover from slowdown, says GlobalData
PU
11:54pBEAM COMMUNICATIONS : pdf No Impact on Beam From Coronavirus (112 KB)
PU
11:49pDAMPIER SEEKS COMPENSATION FROM VANGO MINING RE : K2 Farm-in Joint Venture
PU
11:49pGNI : Third update on Coronavirus epidemic in China
PU
11:44pListen to the Chief Scientist on energy and emissions
PU
11:34pHOYA : Presentation for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019 (with memo)
PU
11:34pHONG KONG TELEVISION NETWORK : Clarification announcement top-up placing of existing shares subscription of new shares under general mandate
PU
11:34pGovernor, Idaho Lawmakers attend Idaho Farm Bureau's Legislative dinner
PU
11:34pEconomic and Financial Developments in the Malaysian Economy in the Fourth Quarter of 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2APPLE INC. : FTC demands data on small buys by Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft
3Factbox - Big oil traders start investing in renewables
4UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership PHAM THUAN
5Bankers in Asia brace for a virus-related deal drought

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group