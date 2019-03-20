Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lite On Technology : LSC 2018 EPS accumulated to NTD2.8, YoY 56%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 04:55am EDT

(March 20th,2019 Taipei News) LSC (TWSE : 5305) held its board meeting today and approved the consolidated financial report of year 2018. The consolidated full year revenue was NTD 12.1 billion, a 5% growth on a YoY basis, set the 2nd record high historical sales, and gross profit and operating margin were 27% and 9% respectively. Impacted by raw materials price hikes and shortages in supply, both the gross profit margin and the operating margin declined by 1% & 2% respectively compared to the previous year. Fortunately, with Diodes Inc. NTD 490 million before tax profit injection, the accumulated EPS hit NTD2.8, a 56% growth compared to the previous year.

Global semiconductor industry experienced an explosive growth in year 2017 and hit a new record high in year 2018, most research firms expected that 2019 will probably be an adjustment period for the industry. WSTS forecasted that the growth rate this year will slow to 2.6%, and fortunately the global economy is still growing. LSC intends to expand its shipment volume to Europe, America and North Eastern Asia Countries; we also hope to increase our penetration rate in our new application market in order to drive a better product mix sales. We will continue to execute our strict cost control policy to drive profit growth this year.

The Board also reached the resolution of distributing NTD2.2 cash dividends, a close to 79% pay out ratio, and an over 6% cash dividend yield as of today's NTD34.7 closing share price.

The Board Members approved the consolidated financial results of year 2018 as of March 20th , 2019, details as below:

Disclaimer

Lite-On Semiconductor Corp. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 08:54:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:10aCISCO : Amazon and Nvidia bring artificial intelligence to the cloud with T4 GPUs
AQ
05:10aTRILOGY METALS : Provides Update on Project Activities
AQ
05:10aAPOLLO HOSPITALS : Microsoft Adopts Artificial Intelligence to Drive Digital Transformation in India
AQ
05:10aCANSTAR RESOURCES : Announces Completion of Phase I Drilling
AQ
05:10aANTOFASTA 5CP : Antofagasta expects copper deficit of up to 300,000 tonnes this year
AQ
05:10aAFCON : Seychelles' Pirates Land in Nigeria for Eagles
AQ
05:10aSAGE THERAPEUTICS : US OKs drug for post-partum depression
AQ
05:10aFINISAR : unveils module solutions for 5G at OFC
AQ
05:10aSTERLING BANK : connect PharmaAccess, others on digi-health summit
AQ
05:10aFUCHS PETROLUB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Second U.S. jury finds Bayer's Roundup caused cancer
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Stakes rise for Boeing as EU, Canada step up scrutiny of 737 MAX after crashes
3AMAZON.COM : Google announces browser-based streaming game service
4ADECCO GROUP : THE ADECCO GROUP PUBLISHES 2018 ANNUAL REPORT & SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
5INMARSAT : INMARSAT : Shares in Inmarsat jump 16 percent on private equity approach

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.