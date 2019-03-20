Lite On Technology : LSC 2018 EPS accumulated to NTD2.8, YoY 56%

(March 20th,2019 Taipei News) LSC (TWSE : 5305) held its board meeting today and approved the consolidated financial report of year 2018. The consolidated full year revenue was NTD 12.1 billion, a 5% growth on a YoY basis, set the 2nd record high historical sales, and gross profit and operating margin were 27% and 9% respectively. Impacted by raw materials price hikes and shortages in supply, both the gross profit margin and the operating margin declined by 1% & 2% respectively compared to the previous year. Fortunately, with Diodes Inc. NTD 490 million before tax profit injection, the accumulated EPS hit NTD2.8, a 56% growth compared to the previous year.

Global semiconductor industry experienced an explosive growth in year 2017 and hit a new record high in year 2018, most research firms expected that 2019 will probably be an adjustment period for the industry. WSTS forecasted that the growth rate this year will slow to 2.6%, and fortunately the global economy is still growing. LSC intends to expand its shipment volume to Europe, America and North Eastern Asia Countries; we also hope to increase our penetration rate in our new application market in order to drive a better product mix sales. We will continue to execute our strict cost control policy to drive profit growth this year.

The Board also reached the resolution of distributing NTD2.2 cash dividends, a close to 79% pay out ratio, and an over 6% cash dividend yield as of today's NTD34.7 closing share price.

The Board Members approved the consolidated financial results of year 2018 as of March 20th , 2019, details as below: