Lite On Technology : LSC August consolidated revenue was NTD 1.08 Billion, YoY +1%

(September 7th,2018 Taipei News) LSC (TWSE :5305) reported its August self consolidated Revenue amounted to NTD 1.08Billion, a 4% decline on a MoM basis and a 1% increase on a YoY basis. The accumulated sales for the past 8 months is still a 13% growth compared to the same period last year.
2018 August Sales Distribution :
|
Aug 8月
|
營收比重
|
年增率
|
月增率
|
Year 2018
|
Sales distribution
|
YoY
|
MoM
|
Discrete分離式元件
|
48%
|
7%
|
6%
|
IC Products IC產品
|
40%
|
-4%
|
-11%
|
Modular System系統模組
|
9%
|
-11%
|
-6%
|
Foundry晶圓產品
|
3%
|
1%
|
-4%
|
Revenue 營收(NTD Million)
|
1,080
|
1%
|
-4%
Disclaimer
