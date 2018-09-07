Log in
Lite On Technology : LSC August consolidated revenue was NTD 1.08 Billion, YoY +1%

09/07/2018 | 10:12am CEST
(September 7th,2018 Taipei News) LSC (TWSE :5305) reported its August self consolidated Revenue amounted to NTD 1.08Billion, a 4% decline on a MoM basis and a 1% increase on a YoY basis. The accumulated sales for the past 8 months is still a 13% growth compared to the same period last year.

2018 August Sales Distribution :

Aug 8月 營收比重 年增率 月增率
Year 2018 Sales distribution YoY MoM
Discrete分離式元件 48% 7% 6%
IC Products IC產品 40% -4% -11%
Modular System系統模組 9% -11% -6%
Foundry晶圓產品 3% 1% -4%
Revenue 營收(NTD Million) 1,080 1% -4%

Disclaimer

Lite-On Semiconductor Corp. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 08:11:05 UTC
