Lite On Technology : LSC August consolidated revenue was NTD 1.08 Billion, YoY +1%

(September 7th,2018 Taipei News) LSC (TWSE :5305) reported its August self consolidated Revenue amounted to NTD 1.08Billion, a 4% decline on a MoM basis and a 1% increase on a YoY basis. The accumulated sales for the past 8 months is still a 13% growth compared to the same period last year.

2018 August Sales Distribution :

