Lite On Technology : LSC September Sales amounted to NTD1.06 Billion, MoM -2%

(Oct 08th,2018 Taipei News) LSC(TWSE : 5305)September self consolidated revenue amounted to NTD1.06 Billion, a 5% declined compared to the same period last year, and a 2% decline compared to August. The self consolidated revenue for the 3rd quarter amounted to NTD3.26 billion, a 1% growth on a YoY basis, and a 3% decline on a QoQ basis. However, the accumulated sales for the 1st 9 months amounted to NTD9.3 billion, which is a 11% growth compared to the same period last year.
2018 September sales Distribution :
|
Sept 9月
|
營收比重
|
年增率
|
月增率
|
Year 2018
|
Sales distribution
|
YoY
|
MoM
|
Discrete分離式元件
|
48%
|
1%
|
-1%
|
IC Products IC產品
|
40%
|
-11%
|
-1%
|
Modular System系統模組
|
9%
|
-11%
|
-1%
|
Foundry晶圓產品
|
3%
|
22%
|
-23%
|
Revenue 營收(NTD Million)
|
1,058
|
-5%
|
-2%
Lite-On Semiconductor Corp. published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 08:57:02 UTC