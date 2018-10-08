Log in
Lite On Technology : LSC September Sales amounted to NTD1.06 Billion, MoM -2%

10/08/2018 | 10:58am CEST

(Oct 08th,2018 Taipei News) LSC(TWSE : 5305)September self consolidated revenue amounted to NTD1.06 Billion, a 5% declined compared to the same period last year, and a 2% decline compared to August. The self consolidated revenue for the 3rd quarter amounted to NTD3.26 billion, a 1% growth on a YoY basis, and a 3% decline on a QoQ basis. However, the accumulated sales for the 1st 9 months amounted to NTD9.3 billion, which is a 11% growth compared to the same period last year.

2018 September sales Distribution :

Sept 9月 營收比重 年增率 月增率
Year 2018 Sales distribution YoY MoM
Discrete分離式元件 48% 1% -1%
IC Products IC產品 40% -11% -1%
Modular System系統模組 9% -11% -1%
Foundry晶圓產品 3% 22% -23%
Revenue 營收(NTD Million) 1,058 -5% -2%

Disclaimer

Lite-On Semiconductor Corp. published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 08:57:02 UTC
