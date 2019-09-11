Log in
LitePoint Debuts Industry's First Test System for Wi-Fi 6 in the 6 GHz Frequency Band

09/11/2019 | 08:01am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, announced today the release of the LitePoint IQxel-MW™ 7G, the first fully integrated tester for Wi-Fi 6 in the 6 GHz frequency band meeting the needs of product development and high volume manufacturing.

Today, Wi-Fi 6 operates in the 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz frequency bands.  The FCC and E.U. regulatory agencies have recently announced plans to extend Wi-Fi to the 6 GHz frequency band (5.925-7.125 GHz) for unlicensed use in 2020.

“LitePoint is ready now to support the 6 GHz band product development with the IQxel-MW 7G, a compatible extension of our widely adopted IQxel family,” said Eve Danel, Product Marketing Manager at LitePoint. “We are working closely with leading chipset manufacturers to provide a high performance, cost-effective test platform with seamless transition from the lab to production.”

Technical Details
The IQxel-MW 7G is designed to meet the testing demands of connectivity and cellular technologies operating between 400 MHz and 7.3 GHz. The platform supports a full range of wireless technologies; Wi-Fi 6, WLAN legacy, all Bluetooth device standards (1.x, 2.x, 3.0, 4.x, 5.x) Bluetooth 5.1, including cellular TDD and FDD non-signaling test modes for 2G/3G/4G and 5G cellular technologies. The IQxel-MW 7G is an ideal solution for today’s Wi-Fi 6 devices as well as the future requirements for Wi-Fi 6 and cellular 5G NR-U coexistence testing.

IQxel-MW 7G is available now, already shipping in volume to lead customers. For more information, visit www.litepoint.com/products/iqxel-mw-7g/.

About LitePoint
LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world’s most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today’s demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products are ready to test smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets covering the latest technologies, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, Cellular 5G. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and with offices around the world, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial applications. In 2018, the combined corporation had revenue of $2.1 billion and employs approximately 5,200 people worldwide.

CONTACT:
Andy Blanchard
Corporate Communications
Teradyne, Inc.
1 (978) 370-2425
investorrelations@teradyne.com 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
