Liteye Expands their Counter UAS Layered Approach with Raytheon Missiles & Defense's Phaser

04/30/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Centennial, Colorado, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liteye Systems, Inc., is a Colorado-based, world-leader in Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS).  Liteye manufacturers multiple combat proven configurations for the US DoD that are highly effective in protecting lives and critical infrastructure around the globe.  With over $100 Million in Government contracts, Liteye is a leader in the Counter UAS market.

Together with their Colorado based teammate Numerica, Liteye has seen significant success in approaching the UAS problem-set through a collaborative and layered strategy. “We recognize a need for our systems to integrate with higher level C2 networks, but we also appreciate the need for our systems to work effectively by itself or directly with other systems and sub-systems depending on the mission,” said Ken Geyer, CEO of Liteye Systems. 

Liteye’s US AUDS (Anti UAS Defense System) is a combat proven Counter UAS solution with multiple layered technologies to detect, track, identify and defeat malicious threats.  Portions of this layered approach have been used to push critical information through higher-level networks to improve situational awareness and has also been purpose-linked directly to other weapon systems to cue them on to a target. 

Recently, Liteye has provided Raytheon Missiles & Defense in Albuquerque NM, a purpose-built system to visually identify, target and cue Raytheon Missiles & Defense’s Phaser™ High Powered Microwave system to an intended target.  Raytheon Missiles & Defense’s Phaser™ system is a state-of-the-art system capable of permanently damaging UAS before it damages critical infrastructure or personnel.  “We were pleased to be a chosen supplier to Raytheon Missiles & Defense and look forward to providing them the additional layers needed to be effective against all types of small UAS,” said Geyer.

In past events held by the US government, Liteye’s layered Counter UAS solution has also been used to successfully place the 30mm x 113mm Cannon system on a positively identified UAS target.  “In combination with other weapon systems like the 30mm Cannon, or Raytheon Missiles & Defense’s Phaser™, Liteye continues to be extremely successful in eliminating a drone, even in difficult flight engagements,” said Geyer.

About Liteye Systems, Inc. (www.Liteye.com)

Located in Centennial Colorado, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), manufacturer of US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, covert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real world threats. Liteye Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2020!

 

###

Marya Mista
Liteye Systems, Inc.
630-991-3711
mmista@liteye.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
