Liteye Systems Receives Another $6M Add-on CUAS Order

Centennial, Colorado, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Colorado — Liteye Systems, Inc, a world leader in Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), announced the receipt of a $6M add-on production order bringing the March & April 2020 total award to $9M. The recent award by the US Government continues a three-year span of production that delivers life-saving technology to our warfighters.

Liteye has over $85M in counter drone contracts with the US Government and consistently provides Combat Proven products with over 1000 defeats against enemy drones flown by ISIS, Taliban and others. Founded by Kenneth Geyer and Tom Scott in 2000, Liteye is ranked as one of the leading privately held companies in Colorado.

US AUDS is a backbone for Counter UAS solutions, layered with multiple capabilities to Detect, Track, Identify and Defeat malicious threats. The C-AUDS variant (Containerized AUDS) features a state-of-the-art operator suite, hardened for use in any climate, and can easily be moved between locations.

“Liteye remains a stable and trusted leader within the Defense Industrial Base,” stated Kenneth Geyer, CEO. “As we’re seeing drone incidents escalate, it’s imperative that we’re diligent about our technology improvements, on-time delivery and performance standards. We continue working with our end-users and partners to layer capabilities into the system to remain effective against the new threats.”

About Liteye Systems, Inc. (www.Liteye.com)

Located in Centennial Colorado, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), manufacturer of US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, covert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real world threats. Liteye Celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2020!

