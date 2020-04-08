Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Liteye Systems Receives Another $6M Add-on CUAS Order

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/08/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Centennial, Colorado, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Colorado — Liteye Systems, Inc, a world leader in Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), announced the receipt of a $6M add-on production order bringing the March & April 2020 total award to $9M.  The recent award by the US Government continues a three-year span of production that delivers life-saving technology to our warfighters. 

Liteye has over $85M in counter drone contracts with the US Government and consistently provides Combat Proven products with over 1000 defeats against enemy drones flown by ISIS, Taliban and others.  Founded by Kenneth Geyer and Tom Scott in 2000, Liteye is ranked as one of the leading privately held companies in Colorado.

US AUDS is a backbone for Counter UAS solutions, layered with multiple capabilities to Detect, Track, Identify and Defeat malicious threats.   The C-AUDS variant (Containerized AUDS) features a state-of-the-art operator suite, hardened for use in any climate, and can easily be moved between locations.

“Liteye remains a stable and trusted leader within the Defense Industrial Base,” stated Kenneth Geyer, CEO. “As we’re seeing drone incidents escalate, it’s imperative that we’re diligent about our technology improvements, on-time delivery and performance standards. We continue working with our end-users and partners to layer capabilities into the system to remain effective against the new threats.”

About Liteye Systems, Inc. (www.Liteye.com)

Located in Centennial Colorado, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), manufacturer of US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, covert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real world threats. Liteye Celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2020!

# # #

Attachment 

Marya Mista
Liteye Systems, Inc.
630-991-3711
mmista@liteye.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:23aVOLKSWAGEN : Launches Flexible Quick-Charging Stations JV in China
DJ
05:21aNETMORE PUBL : Easter greeting from Netmore
AQ
05:20aBERTRANDT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
05:18aRENEURON : Exosome Research Collaboration
AQ
05:18aZENTIVA S A : extends commercial footprint by completing acquisition of CEE business from Alvogen
AQ
05:18aNAGASE : & CO., LTD. - Notice of NAGASE Group Response to the Declaration of State of Emergency
AQ
05:18aMERCK : Receives Priority Review from FDA for Second Application for KEYTRUDA Based on Biomarker, Regardless of Tumor Type
AQ
05:18aELI LILLY AND COMPANY : - New $35 Co-Pay Now Available Through Lilly Insulin Value Program in Response to COVID-19 Crisis in U.S
AQ
05:18aRHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present Virtually at Needham and Co. 19th Annual Healthcare Conference
AQ
05:18aFRENCKEN : Deferment Of Annual General Meeting And Extraordinary General Meeting On 23 April 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : to furlough workers, cut employee salaries due to coronavirus
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to suspend delivery service competing with UPS, FedEx
3DANONE : DANONE : Raised to Buy by HSBC
4Wynn, NCR deals a sign of yet more risk returning to bond market
5SWEDBANK AB : SWEDBANK : AML-related measures and COVID-19 effects lead to increased expenses and credit impai..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group