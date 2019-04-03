Lithium Australia NL : Battery recycling made easy

4 April 2019

Battery recycling made easy

An initiative of Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT) and Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd

Right now, Australia lags behind the rest of the world in battery recycling, in that only

3% - predominantly lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) - are returned for reprocessing. Recycling such materials onshore could augment the federal government's Critical Minerals Strategy, formally launched in March 2019. That strategy, while strongly focused on raw materials and supply chains, acknowledges the impact of innovation in processing to recover not only primary metals but also a range of by-products. Battery recycling relies on innovations of this type for sustainable

and ethical supply of materials back into the battery-production cycle. The environmental benefits are also enormous because, aside from housing critical elements in high concentrations, batteries contain toxins in the form of electrolytes - materials that should never be relegated to landfill.

HIGHLIGHTS

•Lithium Australia to acquire a significant equity position in recycling company Envirostream.

•This technical partnership will develop methods to retrieve critical metals from spent batteries within Australia.

•Recovery of such metals will support sustainable battery development.

•There is potential for these critical metals to be retained within the Australian battery supply chain.

•Stewardship of, and the creation of an ethical supply chain for, battery metals will be facilitated.

•Expansion of existing operations will create local jobs and more employment opportunities within the battery sector.

•There is the potential to 'close the loop' for LIB materials.

An Australian first

Lithium Australia recognises Victorian-based Envirostream as the national leader in the primary reprocessing of LIBs. At present, it operates the only facility in Australia for shredding such batteries, producing a powder containing critical metals that is then exported for refining. Meanwhile, Lithium Australia is developing a hydrometallurgical flow sheet for the processing of powders of this type, in order to extract the chemicals (nickel, cobalt, manganese and lithium compounds) required to regenerate battery cathodes, with simultaneous recovery of graphite from the battery anodes.

Combining the key competencies of Lithium Australia and Envirostream will allow the latter to expand its operations, thereby ensuring that critical metals recovered from recycled batteries remain under Australian control to the point of sale. Moreover, it's anticipated that this joint venture will create new jobs, including employment opportunities in the battery industry not previously available within Australia.

Logistics expertise

Australia's failure to achieve adequate battery-recycling rates has been exacerbated by inadequate collection networks. Envirostream, which has considerable experience in battery collection, will roll out its own collection strategy to deal with the rapidly increasing quantity of spent batteries nationally.