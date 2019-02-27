Lithium Australia NL : Sadisdorf acquisition and release of shares from escrow

27 February 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

SADISDORF ACQUISITION - RELEASE FROM ESCROW TRADING CONDITIONS

Lithium Australia NL (ASX: LIT) advises that the first parcel of 7,108,510 fully paid ordinary shares held under voluntary escrow trading restrictions in regard to the acquisition of the Sadisdorf Project(see ASX releasedated 11 September 2018)are due for release on 12 March 2019. The second tranche is due for release on 12 September 2019 and the final tranche will be released on 12 March 2020.

About Lithium Australia NL

Lithium Australia aspires to 'close the loop' on the energy-metal cycle in an ethical and sustainable manner. To that end, it has amassed a portfolio of projects and alliances and developed innovative extraction processes to convert all lithium silicates (including mine waste) to lithium chemicals. From these chemicals, the Company plans to produce advanced components for the lithium-ion battery industry. The final step for Lithium Australia involves the recycling of spent batteries and e-waste. By uniting resources and the best available technology, the Company aims to establish a vertically integrated lithium processing business.

