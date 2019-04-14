Lithium Australia NL : Spodumene pegmatite swarm discovered at LIT Medcalf Prospect

15 April 2019 Spodumene pegmatite swarm discovered at Lithium Australia's Medcalf Prospect Lake Johnston, WA Lithium Australia NL (ASX: LIT) identified lithium pegmatite swarms at the Medcalf Prospect, part of the Lake Johnston Project (Figure 1) in 2018. Medcalf lies within the highly lithium- prospective Yilgarn Craton which hosts major lithium deposits at Earl Grey (Kidman Resources and SQM) Mt Marion (NeoMetals, Gangfeng and Mineral Resources) and Mt Catlin (Galaxy). Much of the mineralisation within these deposits, including Medcalf and Lithium Australia's nearby Mt Day prospect, has similar geological features to that observed at Medcalf and Lithium Australia's nearby Mt Day prospect. The lithium pegmatites of the Yilgarn Craton are attracting investment from some of the world's largest lithium companies. HIGHLIGHTS ▪Recent exploration confirms significant extent of pegmatite swarms ▪Numerous stacked pegmatites with abundant spodumene ▪Lithium soil anomaly suggests possible extensions under cover ▪Spodumene samples are very low in deleterious elements ▪Drill target defined with drilling planned to commence in Q4 Figure 1 Location of Medcalf Lithium Project Fieldwork undertaken at Medcalf (Figure 1) in January 2019 (see ASX announcement 5 February 2019)confirmed the outcrop of a spodumene enriched pegmatite swarm is 450m long and 100m wide that trends in a northwest-southeast direction (Figure 2). ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Raw materials Page 1

Figure 2 - Medcalf Interpreted Geology Fieldwork included a geochemical soil sampling program over an area of 1300m x 700m centered on the outcropping pegmatites. The soil assay results for Lithium (Li) are highly elevated with only 30% of the assay results less than 100ppm Li. (see Figure 3). Figure 3 - Medcalf lithium soil anomaly. ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Raw materials Page 2

The swarm is comprised of at least 20 individual pegmatite dykes, all of which dip towards the southwest. Individual dykes range from about 20m to 120m in length and 1 to 5m in thickness. The majority of the spodumene-bearing pegmatites in the area investigated are members of a pegmatite swarm centered upon "Bontempelli Hill" and are the source of the prominent lithium- in-soil anomaly (Figures 3 and Appendix 1). However, it is possible that the lithium-in-soli anomaly northeast of the hill is partly due to the presence of underlying spodumene-bearing pegmatites. Rock chip sampling of pegmatite outcrops was completed and were primarily of spodumene- bearing rock. A total of 20 samples were collected with the results presented in the table below, which includes results from samples collected in 2018 and reported previously. Table 1 - Assays of samples from spodumene-bearing pegmatites SAMPLE Easting Northing Li2O (%) Rb (ppm) Cs Ta I.D. (mE) (mN) (ppm) (ppm) MB1 299672 6407479 BLD 3106 42 1 ME1 298925 6407396 0.011 5705 71 72 ME2 298777 6407449 0.379 6761 97 45 ME3 298764 6407465 4.166 392 8 85 ME4 298765 6407463 4.775 604 13 94 ME5 298765 6407463 7.150 220 8 27 ME6 298773 6407458 3.126 916 19 61 ME7 298765 6407480 3.068 499 30 57 MR1 299655 6407484 0.002 2250 29 7 MR2 299666 6407504 BLD 1906 45 15 MR3 299677 6407545 0.009 783 12 20 MR4 299562 6407525 BLD 2563 36 4 MR5 298710 6407460 2.752 1249 23 131 MR6 298767 6407442 3.158 78 5 123 MR7 298756 6407437 2.235 2190 42 173 MR8 298730 6407468 5.128 250 10 133 MR9 298809 6407449 2.775 1023 30 18 MR10 297956 6407134 1.509 1025 45 157 MR11 298440 6407304 2.543 1504 33 181 MR12 298900 6407410 4.745 175 7 55 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Raw materials Page 3

From the recently completed field work, it is possible to estimate a conceptual Exploration Target for the dyke swarm. This Exploration Target is a target based upon the potential quantity and quality of mineralisation present and is in the range of 5Mt to 8Mt @ 0.8%Li2O to 1.2% Li2O. The Exploration Target reported herein is not a JORC compliant Mineral Resource. The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to determine a Mineral Resource and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource. The size potential of the Exploration Target is based upon the geological mapping of the outcropping pegmatites, and the Lithium geochemical soil anomaly, with the dyke swarm interpreted to potentially strike over a length of 300-500m. The pegmatites have a potential down-dip extent of 200m with at least 10 dykes identified with average thicknesses of 3m. A bulk density value of 2.7gcm3 was assumed for the pegmatites. The grade potential is based upon 10 rock chip samples of spodumene-bearing rock taken in the recent field program, which averaged 3.6% Li2O. Based on field observations, approximately one third of each pegmatite is spodumene bearing, giving a potential grade range of up to 1.2% Li2O. Drilling to test this target is warranted. It is proposed to drill a fence of RC drill holes across the main outcropping area of spodumene-bearing pegmatites which is also approximately coincident with the lithium geochemical soil anomaly. Approvals will be sought from the appropriate authorities with drilling expected to start in Q4, 2019. Comment from the Managing Director Adrian Griffin "The nearby Earl Grey deposit shows the potential the area has to deliver major opportunities. Medcalf is no exception as there is a good probability of finding mineralization beyond that outlined in outcrop to date. Indeed, the high tenor of the soil anomalies strongly suggests there in more to come in the immediate vicinity."

Competent Persons Statement: The information contained in the report that relates to Exploration Results together with any related assessments and interpretations is based on information compiled by Mr Peter Spitalny on behalf of Mr Adrian Griffin, Managing Director of Lithium Australia NL. Mr Spitalny is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient relevant to the styles of mineralisation under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person. Mr Griffin is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation under consideration and to the activity being reported to qualify as a Competent Person as defined under the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Griffin consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on Mr Spitalny's data in the form and context in which it appears. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in this report and such information is based on the information compiled on behalf of the company Managing Director Mr Griffin. APPENDIX 1: Soil sample Assay results Easting Northing Li (ppm) Rb (ppm) Cs (ppm) Ta (ppm) SAMPLE I.D. (mE) (mN) MS1 297900 6407900 50 30 2 3 MS2 298000 6407900 70 29 3 2 MS3 298100 6407900 70 46 7 1 MS4 298200 6407900 100 93 15 2 MS5 298300 6407900 130 116 12 2 MS6 298400 6407900 100 97 8 8 MS7 298500 6407900 110 106 9 3 MS8 298600 6407900 60 71 7 1 MS9 298700 6407900 150 73 8 2 MS11 298800 6407900 100 63 5 1 MS12 298900 6407900 260 164 8 5 MS13 299000 6407900 280 198 7 2 MS14 299100 6407900 130 103 4 1 MS15 299200 6407900 130 206 9 9 MS16 297900 6407800 30 30 3 0.5 MS17 298000 6407800 60 30 4 2 MS18 298100 6407800 60 49 8 0.5 MS19 298200 6407800 70 69 13 0.5 MS20 298300 6407800 130 148 22 1 MS21 298400 6407800 120 106 10 2 MS22 298500 6407800 130 79 7 7 MS23 298600 6407800 130 97 9 3 MS24 298700 6407800 130 112 10 6 MS25 298800 6407800 250 184 10 4 MS26 298900 6407800 520 255 12 4 MS27 299000 6407800 340 178 10 10

