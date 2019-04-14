Log in
Lithium Australia NL : Spodumene pegmatite swarm discovered at LIT Medcalf Prospect

04/14/2019 | 08:53pm EDT

15 April 2019

Spodumene pegmatite swarm discovered at Lithium

Australia's Medcalf Prospect Lake Johnston, WA

Lithium Australia NL (ASX: LIT) identified lithium pegmatite swarms at the Medcalf Prospect, part of the Lake Johnston Project (Figure 1) in 2018. Medcalf lies within the highly lithium- prospective Yilgarn Craton which hosts major lithium deposits at Earl Grey (Kidman Resources and SQM) Mt Marion (NeoMetals, Gangfeng and Mineral Resources) and Mt Catlin (Galaxy).

Much of the mineralisation within these deposits, including Medcalf and Lithium Australia's nearby Mt Day prospect, has similar geological features to that observed at Medcalf and Lithium Australia's nearby Mt Day prospect. The lithium pegmatites of the Yilgarn Craton are attracting

investment from some of the world's largest lithium companies.

HIGHLIGHTS

Recent exploration confirms significant extent of pegmatite swarms

Numerous stacked pegmatites with abundant spodumene

Lithium soil anomaly suggests possible extensions under cover

Spodumene samples are very low in deleterious elements

Drill target defined with drilling planned to commence in Q4

Figure 1 Location of Medcalf Lithium Project

Fieldwork undertaken at Medcalf (Figure 1) in January 2019 (see ASX announcement 5 February

2019)confirmed the outcrop of a spodumene enriched pegmatite swarm is 450m long and

100m wide that trends in a northwest-southeast direction (Figure 2).

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Raw materials

Page 1

Figure 2 - Medcalf Interpreted Geology

Fieldwork included a geochemical soil sampling program over an area of 1300m x 700m centered on the outcropping pegmatites. The soil assay results for Lithium (Li) are highly elevated with only 30% of the assay results less than 100ppm Li. (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Medcalf lithium soil anomaly.

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Raw materials

Page 2

The swarm is comprised of at least 20 individual pegmatite dykes, all of which dip towards the southwest. Individual dykes range from about 20m to 120m in length and 1 to 5m in thickness. The majority of the spodumene-bearing pegmatites in the area investigated are members of a pegmatite swarm centered upon "Bontempelli Hill" and are the source of the prominent lithium- in-soil anomaly (Figures 3 and Appendix 1). However, it is possible that the lithium-in-soli anomaly northeast of the hill is partly due to the presence of underlying spodumene-bearing pegmatites.

Rock chip sampling of pegmatite outcrops was completed and were primarily of spodumene- bearing rock. A total of 20 samples were collected with the results presented in the table below, which includes results from samples collected in 2018 and reported previously.

Table 1 - Assays of samples from spodumene-bearing pegmatites

SAMPLE

Easting

Northing

Li2O (%)

Rb (ppm)

Cs

Ta

I.D.

(mE)

(mN)

(ppm)

(ppm)

MB1

299672

6407479

BLD

3106

42

1

ME1

298925

6407396

0.011

5705

71

72

ME2

298777

6407449

0.379

6761

97

45

ME3

298764

6407465

4.166

392

8

85

ME4

298765

6407463

4.775

604

13

94

ME5

298765

6407463

7.150

220

8

27

ME6

298773

6407458

3.126

916

19

61

ME7

298765

6407480

3.068

499

30

57

MR1

299655

6407484

0.002

2250

29

7

MR2

299666

6407504

BLD

1906

45

15

MR3

299677

6407545

0.009

783

12

20

MR4

299562

6407525

BLD

2563

36

4

MR5

298710

6407460

2.752

1249

23

131

MR6

298767

6407442

3.158

78

5

123

MR7

298756

6407437

2.235

2190

42

173

MR8

298730

6407468

5.128

250

10

133

MR9

298809

6407449

2.775

1023

30

18

MR10

297956

6407134

1.509

1025

45

157

MR11

298440

6407304

2.543

1504

33

181

MR12

298900

6407410

4.745

175

7

55

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Raw materials

Page 3

From the recently completed field work, it is possible to estimate a conceptual Exploration Target for the dyke swarm. This Exploration Target is a target based upon the potential quantity and quality of mineralisation present and is in the range of 5Mt to 8Mt @ 0.8%Li2O to 1.2% Li2O.

The Exploration Target reported herein is not a JORC compliant Mineral Resource. The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to determine a Mineral Resource and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource.

The size potential of the Exploration Target is based upon the geological mapping of the outcropping pegmatites, and the Lithium geochemical soil anomaly, with the dyke swarm

interpreted to potentially strike over a length of 300-500m. The pegmatites have a potential down-dip extent of 200m with at least 10 dykes identified with average thicknesses of 3m.

A bulk density value of 2.7gcm3 was assumed for the pegmatites. The grade potential is based upon 10 rock chip samples of spodumene-bearing rock taken in the recent field program, which averaged 3.6% Li2O. Based on field observations, approximately one third of each pegmatite is spodumene bearing, giving a potential grade range of up to 1.2% Li2O.

Drilling to test this target is warranted. It is proposed to drill a fence of RC drill holes across the main outcropping area of spodumene-bearing pegmatites which is also approximately coincident with the lithium geochemical soil anomaly. Approvals will be sought from the appropriate authorities with drilling expected to start in Q4, 2019.

Comment from the Managing Director Adrian Griffin

"The nearby Earl Grey deposit shows the potential the area has to deliver major opportunities. Medcalf is no exception as there is a good probability of finding mineralization beyond that outlined in outcrop to date. Indeed, the high tenor of the soil anomalies strongly suggests there in more to come in the immediate vicinity."

Adrian Griffin

Managing Director

Mobile +61 (0) 418 927 658

Adrian.Griffin@lithium-au.com

About Lithium Australia NL

Lithium Australia aspires to 'close the loop' on the energy-metal cycle in an ethical and sustainable manner. To that end, it has amassed a portfolio of projects and alliances and developed innovative extraction processes to convert all lithium silicates (including mine waste) to lithium chemicals. From these chemicals, the Company plans to produce advanced components for the lithium-ion battery industry. The final step for Lithium Australia involves the recycling of spent batteries and e-waste. By uniting resources and the best available technology, the Company aims to establish a vertically integrated lithium processing business.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Adrian Griffin Lithium Australia NL 08 6145 0288 | +61 (0) 418 927 658

Kevin Skinner Field Public Relations 08 8234 9555 | +61 (0) 414 822 631

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Raw materials

Page 4

Competent Persons Statement: The information contained in the report that relates to Exploration Results together with any related assessments and interpretations is based on information compiled by Mr Peter Spitalny on behalf of Mr Adrian Griffin, Managing Director of Lithium Australia NL. Mr Spitalny is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient relevant to the styles of mineralisation under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person. Mr Griffin is

a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation under consideration and to the activity being reported to qualify as a Competent Person as defined under the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Griffin consents to the inclusion in the

report of the matters based on Mr Spitalny's data in the form and context in which it appears. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in this report and such information is based on the information compiled on behalf of the company Managing Director Mr Griffin.

APPENDIX 1: Soil sample Assay results

Easting

Northing

Li (ppm)

Rb (ppm)

Cs (ppm)

Ta (ppm)

SAMPLE I.D.

(mE)

(mN)

MS1

297900

6407900

50

30

2

3

MS2

298000

6407900

70

29

3

2

MS3

298100

6407900

70

46

7

1

MS4

298200

6407900

100

93

15

2

MS5

298300

6407900

130

116

12

2

MS6

298400

6407900

100

97

8

8

MS7

298500

6407900

110

106

9

3

MS8

298600

6407900

60

71

7

1

MS9

298700

6407900

150

73

8

2

MS11

298800

6407900

100

63

5

1

MS12

298900

6407900

260

164

8

5

MS13

299000

6407900

280

198

7

2

MS14

299100

6407900

130

103

4

1

MS15

299200

6407900

130

206

9

9

MS16

297900

6407800

30

30

3

0.5

MS17

298000

6407800

60

30

4

2

MS18

298100

6407800

60

49

8

0.5

MS19

298200

6407800

70

69

13

0.5

MS20

298300

6407800

130

148

22

1

MS21

298400

6407800

120

106

10

2

MS22

298500

6407800

130

79

7

7

MS23

298600

6407800

130

97

9

3

MS24

298700

6407800

130

112

10

6

MS25

298800

6407800

250

184

10

4

MS26

298900

6407800

520

255

12

4

MS27

299000

6407800

340

178

10

10

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Raw materials

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lithium Australia NL published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 00:52:07 UTC
