Lithium Australia NL : presents at Roskill conference

22 February 2019

LITHIUM AUSTRALIA PRESENTS AT ROSKILL CONFERENCE

HIGHLIGHTS

• Lithium Australia presents at Roskill's "Lithium Mine to Market" forum in Perth, Western Australia

Leading lithium industry analyst Roskill is host to the "Lithium Mine to Market" forum in Perth, Western

Australia, convened on 21 and 22 February 2019. Lithium Australia NL (ASX: LIT), as owner of VSPC

Limited, Australia's only company commercializing cathode powder production for lithium ion batteries (LIBs) will provide an overview of Australia's cathode potential.

Australia leads the global market in energy storage applications, for which VSPC's lithium iron phosphate cathode powder (LFP) is ideally suited.

Lithium Australia has commenced pre-feasibility of its Sadisdorf deposit in Germany which is based on processing lithium micas to generate LFP cathode powders, by direct powder production without the requirement for utlising hydroxide of carbonate lithium inputs. This strategy provides greater sustainability and ethical supply, and by providing domestic inputs can contribute to energy security in Europe by reducing external supply risks.

Lithium Australia has a similar strategy for the production of cathode powder in Australia and through the Australian Battery Consortium will evaluate the potential to combine a number of stakeholders to use VSPC cathode powders to produce LIBs for the Australian energy storage market.

Lithium Australia / VSPC's presentation is provided below and can also be viewed on the Company's website www.lithium-au.com .

Adrian Griffin - Managing Director

Mobile +61 (0) 418 927 658

Adrian.Griffin@lithium-au.com

ABOUT LITHIUM AUSTRALIA NL

Lithium Australia aspires to 'close the loop' on the energy-metal cycle in an ethical and sustainable manner. To that end, it has amassed a portfolio of projects and alliances and developed innovative extraction processes to convert all lithium silicates (including mine waste) to lithium chemicals. From these chemicals, the Company plans to produce advanced components for the lithium-ion battery industry. The final step for Lithium Australia involves the recycling of spent batteries and e-waste. By uniting resources and the best available technology, the Company aims to establish a vertically integrated lithium processing business.

Outlook for Australian cathode production

Adrian Griffin

Managing Director

ASX: LIT

Lithium Australia's business divisions

Global resource and exploration portfolio (Australia, Mexico, Alaska, Europe, Africa)

Recovery of all metals to re-birth battery components and improve sustainability

Processing of lithium from hard-rock sources without roasting - low energy, byproduct credits

Production of advanced cathode powders with no need for lithium hydroxide or carbonate precursors

Lithium Australia - investing in the future

Lithium Australia has developed a suite of processing technologies that contribute to sustainability and ethical supply in the battery industry. Already, Lithium Australia has demonstrated at pilot scale its ability to generate lithium-ion battery cathode powders with no need to produce lithium hydroxide or carbonate intermediate products. These processes have been vindicated by the production of high-quality lithium-ion batteries.

Currently, Lithium Australia is taking its Sadisdorf project (in Saxony, Germany) to prefeasibility on the basis of domestic cathode powder production adding to the security of renewable energy generation in Europe.

Lithium Australia is assembling a consortium - the Australian Battery Consortium (ABC) - that will produce batteries in Australia using VSPC cathode powders. The initial target is lithium iron phosphate batteries for the energy storage industry. Domestic control of the supply chain may provide Australia with secure renewable energy.