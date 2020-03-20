Log in
Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2020-2024 | Decline in Lithium Ion Battery Cost to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/20/2020 | 09:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the lithium iron phosphate battery market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.35 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200320005420/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Decline in lithium ion battery cost has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market is segmented as below:

Application

  • Automotive
  • Non-automotive

Geographic Segmentation

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40130

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our lithium iron phosphate battery market report covers the following areas:

  • Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Size
  • Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Trends
  • Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing investments in the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the lithium iron phosphate battery market growth during the next few years.

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the lithium iron phosphate battery market , including some of the vendors such as BYD Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., DNK POWER Co. Ltd., Lithium Werks BV and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the lithium iron phosphate battery market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist lithium iron phosphate battery market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the lithium iron phosphate battery market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the lithium iron phosphate battery market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lithium iron phosphate battery market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Non-automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing investments in EV charging infrastructure
  • Revision in safety standards of lithium-ion batteries
  • Increasing adoption of microgrids

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BYD Co. Ltd.
  • Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.
  • DNK POWER Co. Ltd.
  • Lithium Werks BV
  • Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
  • OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd.
  • RELiON Battery LLC
  • Saft Groupe SA
  • Tianjin Lishen Battery Co. Ltd.
  • Ultralife Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
