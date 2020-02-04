Lithium Power International : President Donald J. Trump Has Ushered In An Unprecedented Era Of Economic Prosperity

DRIVING A NEW ERA OF ECONOMIC SUCCESS: President Donald J. Trump is upholding his promise to rejuvenate the economy and deliver a new era of prosperity for American workers.

President Trump's pro-growth agenda of tax cuts, deregulation, trade reform, and energy independence has delivered incredible results over the past 3 years.

The President's policies are lifting up American workers and providing new opportunities and hope to millions of Americans.

Job creation is booming, incomes are rising for workers across all levels, and poverty is falling thanks to President Trump's actions.

CREATING OPPORTUNITY FOR ALL: The booming economy is creating millions of jobs for American workers.

More than 7 million jobs have been added to the economy since President Trump's election.

Unemployment has fallen to historic lows, and there are more job openings than job seekers for the first time on record. Job openings have exceeded job seekers for 21 consecutive months.

The unemployment rate has dropped to levels unseen in half a century. The unemployment rate stands at 3.5%, matching its lowest level since 1969. The unemployment rate has been at or below 4% for 22 consecutive months.

Americans of all backgrounds are thriving thanks to this economic revival. The unemployment rates for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, and Asian Americans have all reached record lows under President Trump. The unemployment rate for women reached its lowest level in nearly 70 years.

Workers are coming off the sidelines and back into the labor market by the millions to fuel the continued growth of the economy.

LEAVING NO AMERICAN BEHIND: President Trump's economic resurgence is lifting up all Americans.