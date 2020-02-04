Lithium Power International : President Donald J. Trump Is Fighting For Fairer Trade That Benefits American Workers

REJECTING THE FAILED POLICIES OF THE PAST: President Trump Donald J. Trump is standing up for American workers and stopping the disastrous trade deals of the past.

President Trump is turning back the failed trade policies of past administrations that closed more than 60,000 American factories and shipped millions of jobs overseas. In the decades following NAFTA's implementation and China's accession to the WTO, America lost 1 in 4 manufacturing jobs.

No longer is America turning a blind eye towards the unfair trade policies that have harmed American companies and workers for far too long.

President Trump understands that any trade deal our country enters into must be a fair deal for American workers.

NEGOTIATING BETTER DEALS: President Trump has delivered for the American people - negotiating new trade deals that put Americans first.

President Trump signed USMCA into law, making good on his promise to terminate NAFTA, and replace it with a much better deal for the American people.

The President confronted China's unfair trade policies head-on and imposed historic tariffs, resulting in a groundbreaking phase one trade agreement with China. This agreement will begin rebalancing our trade relations, protect American intellectual property, combat counterfeit trafficking, and expand markets for American businesses.

Thanks to the President's efforts, we have signed two new trade agreements with Japan that will benefit American agricultural exports and grow our digital trade for the future. Japan will open its market to approximately $7 billion in American agricultural exports. The President's efforts will help boost the already approximately $40 billion worth of digital trade between our two countries.

The President has renegotiated our trade deal with South Korea, providing a boost to America's auto industry.

The President is working to negotiate even more new trade deals in the coming year.

IGNITING A BLUE COLLAR BOOM: President Trump's efforts to support America's manufacturing are bringing back jobs and igniting a blue collar boom.