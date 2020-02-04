Lithium Power International : President Donald J. Trump's Three Years Of Restoring American Strength And Prosperity

UNDERTAKING AN ECONOMIC REVIVAL: President Donald J. Trump's economic revival has defied the doubters and reversed the failed policies of the past that left many Americans behind.

More than 7 million jobs have been added to our economy since President Trump's election, and our unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest level in a half century - 3.5 percent. The unemployment rate remains far below the 4.9 percent the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) in 2016 projected it would be. Job creation has blown past CBO's projection by more than 5 million.

After years of sluggish wage growth, workers are seeing their fastest wage gains in a decade.

President Trump is lifting up Americans who had been left behind, with millions of Americans coming off the sidelines and back into the workforce.

Far from the dire predictions of the skeptics, under President Trump's leadership the Dow, S&P 500, and NASDAQ have all repeatedly hit record highs.

REVERSING DECADES OF BAD DEALS: President Trump is reversing decades of calamitous trade policies and securing deals that will lift up American workers.

President Trump refused to accept the status quo, renegotiating existing deals and getting out of deals that would harm American workers.

President Trump fulfilled his promise to put an end to NAFTA and negotiated USMCA, a true victory for American workers, businesses, and farmers, to take its place.

The President stood up to China after decades of other administrations looking the other way while our Nation's trade deficit soared and jobs were shipped overseas.

President Trump renegotiated the United States-Korea trade agreement and withdrew from the disastrous Trans-Pacific Partnership.

LEADING AGAIN ON THE WORLD STAGE: President Trump is rebuilding our military and restoring American leadership on the world stage.

After years of neglect by past administrations, the President is rebuilding our military.

The President withdrew from the disastrous Iran nuclear deal and reimposed all sanctions.

Unlike others, President Trump followed through and stood up to the Assad regime's horrific use of chemical weapons against its own people.

While ISIS rose up under the previous administration's watch, President Trump took decisive action to destroy its so-called caliphate and bring its leader to justice.

After the previous administration's disastrous Cuba policy, President Trump is standing up for freedom in the Western Hemisphere.

PUTTING PATIENTS FIRST: Unlike the disaster of Obamacare, President Trump's policies are increasing healthcare choice, lowering prices, and empowering patients.