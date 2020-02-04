Lithium Power International : President Donald J. Trump's Unwavering Commitment To American Workers And Their Families

PROMOTING OPPORTUNITY FOR WORKERS AND THEIR FAMILIES: American workers and families are at the forefront of the Trump Administration's pro-growth economic agenda.

President Trump is working to provide American workers with the tools and opportunities to win in today's economy and the economy of the future.

President Trump is implementing policies that will help working families across the country prosper.

The success of American workers and their families is essential to our shared national prosperity.

STRENGTHENING AMERICA'S WORKERS: President Trump is dedicated to equipping American workers with the education and training they need to excel in in-demand and family-sustaining careers.

President Trump is calling on Congress to support his plan to provide vocational training at every single high school in America.

The President is encouraging private-sector investments with his Pledge to America's Workers, prompting more than 400 companies to pledge jobs and educational opportunities for nearly 15 million American workers. This includes training in cutting-edge areas like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, cybersecurity, and secure 5G so workers are able to thrive in the jobs of tomorrow.

The President released common sense occupational licensing reform principles calling on State and local leaders to improve the economic mobility of American workers.

Thanks to the President's strong commitment, Americans are coming off the sidelines and thriving in today's booming economy. In the fourth quarter of 2019, a record 74.2 percent of workers entering employment came from outside of the labor force, rather than from unemployment.



SUPPORTING WORKING FAMILIES: President Trump is advocating for policies that will benefit American working families.