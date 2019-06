INDUSTRY

> How much does lithium cost? The industry can't seem to agree https://www.reuters.com/article/us-lithium-electric-prices/how-much-does-lithium-cost-the-industry-cant-seem-to-agree-idUSKCN1TA04F

> Chile to clean up rules for lithium industry to boost production https://www.reuters.com/article/us-lithium-electric-chile/chile-to-clean-up-rules-for-lithium-industry-to-boost-production-idUSKCN1TC1ZA

COMPANIES

> China's Tianqi says happy 'for now' with stake in Chile's SQM https://www.reuters.com/article/us-lithium-electric-tianqi-lithium/tianqi-says-happy-for-now-with-stake-in-sqm-president-idUSKCN1TB20K

> LME shocks market with Fastmarkets choice as lithium partner https://www.reuters.com/article/us-lme-lithium-fastmarkets/lme-shocks-market-with-fastmarkets-choice-as-lithium-partner-idUSKCN1TB272

> Albemarle declines to participate in LME lithium contract https://www.reuters.com/article/us-lithium-electric-lme/albemarle-declines-to-participate-in-lme-lithium-contract-idUSKCN1TC21Q

> Albemarle details efforts to boost its Chilean lithium output by 30 % https://www.reuters.com/article/us-lithium-electric-albemarle/albemarle-details-efforts-to-boost-its-chilean-lithium-output-by-30-percent-idUSKCN1TC2SO

GRAPHICS

> GRAPHIC-Game of Mines https://tmsnrt.rs/2WiWp6o > GRAPHIC-Global Lithium Production https://tmsnrt.rs/2HLefGh

