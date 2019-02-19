Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LithoFlash® is a Gamechanger, Says Superior Lithographics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 07:02pm EST

Award-winning large-format printer retrofits second press with the LithoFlash Inline Color System

Over the past 30 years, Los Angeles-based Superior Lithographics has successfully grown their business by focusing on an unending commitment to their customers’ success. In 2018, the printing company became the first in the nation to retrofit the LithoFlash Inline Color System on an existing press. The German-engineered color in-press technology had already found success in Europe prior to being launched in the U.S. market. In January of this year, Superior Lithographics retrofitted LithoFlash on a second press.

According to Superior Lithographics’ Vice President of Operations Jeff Ku, “A few years ago, we started seeing more and more customers get critical with color. We had to up our game on the quality side, and in addition to buying a new press, we identified the Lithec LithoFlash as a way to take our current capital equipment, apply a relatively inexpensive product, and level the playing field.”

Clyde Tillman, President of AccessGroup International (AGI), was instrumental in bringing the technology to the U.S.

“AGI had an established team of service technicians through their ServiceAccess Group division,” said Tom Fuchs, President of LithecGmbH. “That’s important to us for both retrofitting LithoFlash and servicing our customers in the long-term. This prompted us to establish LithecUSA in partnership with AGI.”

LithoFlash is an in-press color scanner with a user-friendly interface that reads densities, dot gain and gray balance without any operator intervention.

Superior Lithographics Print Production Manager, Jim Eakin, has seen substantial savings since installing LithoFlash, “We’ve pretty much cut our make-readies in half.”

“’Gamechanger’ is the term we keep hearing over and over,” says Tillman. “Superior Lithographics is a powerful example of what the LithoFlash technology can do for older presses. Printers are embracing the value that this technology brings to their customers, their existing press and the business.”

A free webinar hosted by Superior Lithographics is scheduled for Monday, February 25, 2019 at 2pm ET. Registration is open now.

AccessGroup International (AGI) is a leading resource and solutions provider for printers. The company’s brands include ServiceAccess Group, PressAccess, Print Paper Recycling and LithecUSA. For nearly 20 years, AGI has provided essential business solutions to keep its customers competitive.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:24pHSBC : 2018 Annual Report and Accounts and Strategic Report - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange
PU
08:23pAMAZON COM : Pentagon Cloud-Computing Contract Sought by Amazon Faces New Hurdle
DJ
08:21pArchrock Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Provides 2019 Guidance
GL
08:13pHEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Contact The Firm
PR
08:12pMOLSON COORS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Molson Coors Brewing Company To Contact The Firm
PR
08:11pMATTEL Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Mattel, Inc. To Contact The Firm
PR
08:10pCRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE BINANCE.COM (CRYPTO : BNB) Lists Ontology Gas (CRYPTO:ONG)
AW
08:10pBRISTOW Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Bristow Group, Inc. To Contact The Firm
PR
08:09pLAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN & INCOME FUND : World Dividend & Income Fund Announces Tender Offer in Connection with Its Proposed Reorganization into Global Total Return and Income Fund
BU
08:04pMAINFREIGHT : Australian air exports – are you across the changes? | Feb 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart holiday-quarter sales jump, says consumers still spending
2TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : U.S. settles with Teva over keeping ge..
3KELLOGG : KELLOGG : Mondelez stock up on Pringles, Milka for fear of Brexit
4Oil near 2019 highs amid OPEC supply cuts, but rising U.S. output weighs
5DELEK US HOLDINGS INC : DELEK US HOLDINGS: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.