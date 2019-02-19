LithoFlash® is a Gamechanger, Says Superior Lithographics

Award-winning large-format printer retrofits second press with the LithoFlash Inline Color System

Over the past 30 years, Los Angeles-based Superior Lithographics has successfully grown their business by focusing on an unending commitment to their customers’ success. In 2018, the printing company became the first in the nation to retrofit the LithoFlash Inline Color System on an existing press. The German-engineered color in-press technology had already found success in Europe prior to being launched in the U.S. market. In January of this year, Superior Lithographics retrofitted LithoFlash on a second press.

According to Superior Lithographics’ Vice President of Operations Jeff Ku, “A few years ago, we started seeing more and more customers get critical with color. We had to up our game on the quality side, and in addition to buying a new press, we identified the Lithec LithoFlash as a way to take our current capital equipment, apply a relatively inexpensive product, and level the playing field.”

Clyde Tillman, President of AccessGroup International (AGI), was instrumental in bringing the technology to the U.S.

“AGI had an established team of service technicians through their ServiceAccess Group division,” said Tom Fuchs, President of LithecGmbH. “That’s important to us for both retrofitting LithoFlash and servicing our customers in the long-term. This prompted us to establish LithecUSA in partnership with AGI.”

LithoFlash is an in-press color scanner with a user-friendly interface that reads densities, dot gain and gray balance without any operator intervention.

Superior Lithographics Print Production Manager, Jim Eakin, has seen substantial savings since installing LithoFlash, “We’ve pretty much cut our make-readies in half.”

“’Gamechanger’ is the term we keep hearing over and over,” says Tillman. “Superior Lithographics is a powerful example of what the LithoFlash technology can do for older presses. Printers are embracing the value that this technology brings to their customers, their existing press and the business.”

A free webinar hosted by Superior Lithographics is scheduled for Monday, February 25, 2019 at 2pm ET. Registration is open now.

