LithoFlash® is a Gamechanger, Says Superior Lithographics

Over the past 30 years, Los Angeles-based Superior Lithographics has
successfully grown their business by focusing on an unending commitment
to their customers’ success. In 2018, the printing company became the
first in the nation to retrofit the LithoFlash
Inline Color System on an existing press. The German-engineered color
in-press technology had already found success in Europe prior to
being launched in the U.S. market. In January of this year, Superior
Lithographics retrofitted LithoFlash
on a second press.
According to Superior Lithographics’ Vice President of Operations Jeff
Ku, “A few years ago, we started seeing more and more customers get
critical with color. We had to up our game on the quality side, and in
addition to buying a new press, we identified the Lithec LithoFlash
as a way to take our current capital equipment, apply a relatively
inexpensive product, and level the playing field.”
Clyde Tillman, President of AccessGroup International (AGI), was
instrumental in bringing the technology to the U.S.
“AGI had an established team of service technicians through their
ServiceAccess Group division,” said Tom Fuchs, President of LithecGmbH.
“That’s important to us for both retrofitting LithoFlash and servicing
our customers in the long-term. This prompted us to establish LithecUSA
in partnership with AGI.”
LithoFlash is an in-press
color scanner with a user-friendly interface that reads densities,
dot gain and gray balance without any operator intervention.
Superior Lithographics Print Production Manager, Jim Eakin, has seen
substantial savings since installing LithoFlash, “We’ve pretty much cut
our make-readies in half.”
“’Gamechanger’
is the term we keep hearing over and over,” says Tillman. “Superior
Lithographics is a powerful example of what the LithoFlash technology
can do for older presses. Printers are embracing the value that this
technology brings to their customers, their existing press and the
business.”
A free
webinar hosted by Superior Lithographics is scheduled for Monday,
February 25, 2019 at 2pm ET. Registration
is open now.
AccessGroup International (AGI) is a leading resource and solutions
provider for printers. The company’s brands include ServiceAccess
Group, PressAccess,
Print Paper Recycling and LithecUSA.
For nearly 20 years, AGI has provided essential business solutions to
keep its customers competitive.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219006086/en/