Litigation Researchers Believe - Dutch Court Ruling - Big Blow to Petrobras’ Arbitration Strategy

Battea Global Litigation Research, Inc. believes today was a big
milestone win for a large group of international investors supporting a
coalition of law firms and the Dutch Stichting Petrobras Compensation
Foundation (“SPCF” or “Foundation”) in the Netherlands, in their
litigation over losses relating to the Petrobras “Lavo Jato” or
“Operation Car Wash” scandal.
The Rotterdam District Court ruled on whether the Foundation
representing investors, who purchased securities outside of the United
States, has the right to sue Petrobras in Dutch courts.
Petrobras has been fighting investors both in the U.S. and
internationally and has sought to drag investors to arbitration in
Brazil. However, on January 3, 2018, Petrobras announced that in
connection with the losses investors suffered from the “Lavo Jato”
bribery scandal, it had agreed to a USD $3 billion settlement with
investors who purchased ADRs (American Depository Receipts/American
Depository Shares) and USD denominated bonds in the U.S.
The U.S. litigation and settlement left investors that purchased primary
shares of Petrobras traded in Brazil and via linked markets in Europe
and bonds bought outside the U.S., without any compensation for their
investment losses in those securities and subject to Petrobras’
continued claims of innocence and calls for any dispute to be resolved
via arbitration in Brazil.
Today, the Dutch court ruled that the Company’s own articles calling for
arbitration, did not meet the standard for which Dutch courts determine
to be valid ground to deny the investors and the Foundation
constitutional access to bring litigation and claims against Petrobras
in the Netherlands. It is important to note that Petrobras has multiple
subsidiaries, including Petrobras Global Finance B.V., which are
headquartered in the Netherlands and the impact of the briberies and
other fraud related acts extends to the Netherlands and involves Dutch
companies and provides a strong nexus for jurisdiction for international
investors to demand litigation and ultimately restitution there.
The ruling is a big step toward investors’ outlook for recovery of some
of the billions lost, whether losses incurred in U.S. dollars, Euros,
Brazilian Reals (Real) or other currencies. The arbitration requirement
has been much touted by Petrobras and reflected in the media. In the
opinion of Battea Global Litigation Research, Inc., today’s ruling is
definitely a big blow to Petrobras’ arbitration strategy.
Petrobras’ controversial statements of innocence is in stark contrast to
its agreement to a USD $3 billion settlement for securities traded in
the U.S. alone. Strong and growing skepticism to any meaningful outcome
resulting from Petrobras’ calls for arbitration at the Brazilian stock
exchange, have prompted institutional investors from around the world to
rally for proper objective court litigation and a fair resolution
in the Netherlands.
Peter Hansen, Chairman of Battea Global Litigation Research, commented:
“We have been following the U.S. Petrobras settlement, as well as the
litigation efforts taking place outside of the U.S., very closely.
Pricing of Petrobras securities, whether traded in Brazil, the U.S. or
elsewhere, are very closely linked in real-time markets. In fact, the
Petrobras fraud impacted investors, on a global scale, with the same
relative ratio of losses.” Hansen continued, “It would be absurd, if
Petrobras was able to get away with paying only holders of U.S. ADR
shares and U.S. issued bonds and it would be nothing short of
inequitable, to use $3 billion in company funds to make a “special
distribution”, to only a select group of shareholders and investors,
and conversely, have the remaining group of international shareholders
and investors pay for it!”. Hansen concluded that “the Dutch ruling,
restores normalcy in shareholders avenues for recourse and expectation
of equal treatment”.
On a more technical level, the Dutch courts today in summary
ruled for granting jurisdiction in the Netherlands as follows:
Dutch Defendants
The court accepted jurisdiction in respect of the Dutch defendant
PETROBRAS GLOBAL FINANCE B.V., for below allegations:
1. The initiation and maintenance of the large-scale fraud;
2. The unlawful concealment of fraud;
3. The publication of inaccurate, incomplete and/or misleading financial
information;
4. The issuance of Petrobras securities (shares and bonds) based on
inaccurate, incomplete and/or misleading information;
5. The issue of Petrobras securities during the fraud period (i.e.
knowing that the funds obtained would be misused);
6. Consciously inspiring the confidence of investors during the fraud
period (i.e. saying that the company was highly transparent, had a
proper whistle blower arrangement in place, etc.);
7. Acting in violation of (other) applicable regulations (i.e. breaching
various (mainly) Brazilian governance and other legal obligations).
The court also accepted jurisdiction in respect of allegations against
the special purpose vehicles PETROBRAS OIL & GAS B.V and PETROBRAS
INTERNATIONAL BRASPETRO B.V. for their role in the fraudulent scheme,
notably certain specified projects.
Brazilian Defendants
In respect of PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS (Petrobras Brazil),
Gabrielli, Foster and the other Brazilian defendants, the court accepted
jurisdiction for below allegations:
1. The unlawful concealment of fraud;
2. The publication of inaccurate, incomplete and/or misleading financial
information;
3. The issuance of Petrobras securities (shares and bonds) based on
inaccurate, incomplete and/or misleading information;
4. The issue of Petrobras securities during the fraud period (i.e.
knowing that the funds obtained would be misused);
5. Consciously inspiring the confidence of investors during the fraud
period (i.e. saying that the company was highly transparent, had a
proper whistle blower arrangement in place, etc.)
Next Steps in the Dutch Litigation
With the favorable ruling announced on September 19, 2018, the District
Court schedule in Rotterdam is as follows:
-
October 18, 2018: Petrobras to file a
skeleton argument-statement listing the various defenses Petrobras
intends to present on both the merits and the standing of the
Foundation;
-
November 14, 2018: The Foundation can
respond to that statement;
-
December 18, 2018: A potential case
management hearing will take place. Confirmation of the date of when
this hearing will be decided by the court after November 14, 2018.
The coalition and Foundation leading the litigation, have significant
support from institutional investors from around the world including
investors in the U.S., UK, Brazil, Netherlands, France, Germany, Spain,
Italy, Nordic countries, South Korea, Japan and others. Individual
institutional investor losses range in the millions, tens of millions
and in some instances close to 100 million Euros.
International, including U.S. investors, who purchased shares of
Petrobras purchased in Brazil on the Brasil Bolsa Balcão S.A. or B3 -
Brazil (formerly BM&FBOVESPA) and linked markets in Europe and also
bought primarily non U.S. dollar denominated bonds outside the U.S. and
believe they were damaged by losses related to the “Lavo Jato” or
“Operation Car Wash” scandal, should contact the coalition’s
administrator, or the Dutch counsel representing the Foundation. For you
convenience, we have included their contact information below.
