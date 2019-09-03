Litrinium Files Lawsuit Against MACOM for Anti-Competitive Conduct, Seeks at Least $250M in Damages

Litrinium, Inc., a privately held semiconductor company based in Orange County, California, today filed a complaint against MACOM (NASDAQ: MTSI) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California (case number 8:19-cv-01674). Litrinium and MACOM are competitors in the market for Transimpedance Amplifier (TIA) products that are used in optical networking components. The complaint alleges that, rather than trying to compete fairly with Litrinium, MACOM engaged in false and misleading advertising and business disparagement for the purpose of harming Litrinium, including misleading statements that customers of Litrinium are at risk of liability for trade-secret misappropriation as a result of their purchase or use of Litrinium products.

Litrinium’s complaint further alleges that MACOM has sought to interfere with Litrinium’s relationships with its investors, customers and prospective customers. Litrinium is seeking at least $250M in compensatory damages that it believes have resulted from MACOM’s unlawful and anti-competitive conduct in the marketplace. Litrinium is also seeking injunctive relief to prevent MACOM from continuing to make or disseminate false or misleading statements regarding Litrinium, its employees and its products. The detailed complaint is publicly available.

About Litrinium

