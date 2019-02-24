Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Little change seen in China's outbound property investment in 2019 - consultancy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 11:54pm EST
Properties under construction and for presale are pictured in Daya Bay district in Huizhou

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's property investment overseas is expected to be little changed this year at $10-$20 billion (£7.7 billion-£15.3 billion), after volumes dropped 63 percent in 2018 in response to tighter financing conditions, according to a survey by real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield.

Chinese real estate investment overseas hit a four-year low at $15.7 billion last year, while investors disposed over $12 billion of overseas assets, data from Real Capital Analytics showed.

Chinese regulators have been clamping down on speculative overseas deals for the last few years as part of efforts to staunch capital outflows and keep debt risks under control.

According to Cushman & Wakefield's survey of 51 Chinese investors, 69 percent said they did not expect policy restrictions related to overseas property investment to ease in 2019, while 59 percent did not agree the domestic real estate lending environment would improve.

The survey was conducted in the fourth quarter last year and the results were released on Sunday.

The consultancy expected capital flows from China would continue to be restricted, irrespective of geographic location.

In terms of investment destinations, 35 percent of respondents said they plan to invest in the United States in 2019, and 27 percent in countries which are involved in China's flagship Belt and Road (BRI) initiative which envisions linking Asian markets to Europe.

The UK and Australia followed at 24 percent each. Respondents were allowed to pick multiple potential locations.

Chinese investors in overseas real estate "are becoming more prudent and selective under the guidance of the government investment policies," said Jason Zhang, Head of China Outbound Investment & Advisory Services of Cushman & Wakefield.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aSingapore CPI Rises at a Slower-Than-Expected Pace in January
DJ
12:11aUS DOLLAR INDEX : Aussie rises after Trump delays China tariffs; yuan at seven-month high
RE
12:03aIntel aims to push beyond phones with 5G infrastructure deals
RE
12:02aSingapore's January headline inflation rate at 0.4 percent, slower than expected
RE
02/24Late birdie burst eases pressure on Thai Kiradech
RE
02/24Oil prices dip as record U.S. exports undermine OPEC-led efforts to cut supply
RE
02/24Little change seen in China's outbound property investment in 2019 - consultancy
RE
02/24China shares surge as Trump offers tariff respite
RE
02/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Rising middle class may mean bright future for Tesla
2BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Newmont says Barrick intends to propose changes of Newmont by-laws
3NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise After Trump Postpones Deadline For Trade Deal
4VALE : BEHIND VALE'S DEADLY DAM COLLAPSE : Multiple -2-
5NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : NEWMONT MINING : Says Rival Miner Barrick Gold Has Bought a Small Stake -- Update
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.