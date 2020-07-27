Littler : Mexico Launches NOM-035 Survey Tool to Assist Employers With Compliance

Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, announces the launch of the Littler NOM-035 Survey, a resource for employers in Mexico. The technology-driven tool helps in-house counsel and human resources managers efficiently comply with new survey requirements under the Mexican Official Standard NOM-035-STPS-2018 (or “NOM-035”).

NOM-035 requires employers to implement several measures to identify, analyze and prevent work-related psychosocial risks that could harm the physical and mental health of their employees. As part of the regulations, by October 2020 companies with operations in Mexico will be required to conduct surveys of their workforces every two years on a variety of mental health-related issues. This deadline has not been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the Littler NOM-035 Survey tool, employers can quickly and securely complete the required surveys, receive easy-to-read visual reports, and leverage data analytics to track and guide targeted compliance efforts.

“With recent government data showing that Mexico has the highest rate of workplace stress in the world, the new NOM-035 survey requirements should ultimately help address mental health in the workplace, which has swiftly become a pressing business issue for companies across the globe,” said Mónica Schiaffino, shareholder in Littler’s Mexico offices who created the Littler NOM-035 Survey tool along with Littler associate Estefania Rueda Garcia. “Our tool will not only support employers’ compliance with the law, but steer efforts that reduce mental-health risks, improve productivity and contribute to an overall healthier work environment. Additionally, employers must be aware of the upcoming October deadline and that it remains unchanged in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The results uncovered through Littler’s NOM-035 Survey offer a blueprint for Littler attorneys to provide counsel on potential modifications to ensure compliance and enhance employee well-being. The visual reports provided through the tool highlight areas in most need of review, while aiding in maintaining records and meeting the requirement that findings be made available to authorities and employees. As data and insights accrue over time, HR teams – in tandem with Littler counsel – will be well-positioned to develop more targeted assistance, training and policies based on substantive analytics.

“The Littler NOM-035 Survey builds upon our long-standing commitment to leveraging technology-based solutions and data-driven insights to guide compliance with the broad spectrum of employment regulations facing our clients today,” said Tom Bender and Jeremy Roth, co-managing directors of Littler, in a joint statement. “Our tool will provide an in-depth analysis of any mental health concerns facing employees, coupled with robust counsel and analysis by our team of highly-experienced labor and employment attorneys in Mexico.”

Littler’s NOM-035 Survey complements the firm’s broad suite of innovative and practical resources for employers. Littler’s Service Solutions – including Littler CaseSmart (the firm’s approach to efficiently managing employment litigation), the Littler Pay Equity Assessment (a technology tool for conducting audits and guiding legal strategy) and Littler onDemand (a data-driven solution for employment law advice and counsel) – are designed to provide clients with efficient legal counsel, help shape legal and compliance strategies, and spot trends and inform critical business decisions.

